Hopkins guard ready to play for Ball State

As an All-Lake Conference basketball guard for Hopkins High School, Ishmael El-Amin was known as a player who could fill a number of important roles. Senior guard Ishmael El-Amin led the Hopkins High boys basketball team in scoring and assists this past season. (Photo by Mark Trockman – trockstock.com)

This past season, he led the Royals in scoring and assists. In fact, he was the second leading scorer in the Lake Conference, trailing only Edina’s senior guard, Walt McGrory. El-Amin averaged 20 points per game as a senior, but the Royals lost to Wayzata in the Class 4A, Section 6 championship game. The previous year, Hopkins had won the state 4A title.

As his career at Hopkins evolved, El-Amin became a leader who always seemed to make the big play or hit the key shot. That was especially true this year since the star of the 2016 championship team, Amir Coffey, had graduated to a starting role for the University of Minnesota hoops squad.

El-Amin led Hopkins to the Lake Conference co-championship, which was shared with Wayzata. In the Section 6 playoffs, Wayzata was the winner over Hopkins 66-51. The Trojans went on to take third place in the State Class 4A Tournament.

This was a building year for Hopkins, which relied on seniors El-Amin, Simon Wright and Anthony Davis, the three holdovers from the state-championship team. El-Amin had a role in mentoring Hopkins’ younger players, and their improvement was significant throughout the 2016-17 season. Freshman Blaise Beauchamp, sophomore Zeke Nnaji and junior Joe Hedstrom all played significant roles as the Royals finished the season 23-6 overall.

Before El-Amin accepted a Division I scholarship offer from Ball State University, he was offered scholarships by six other schools.

“I made the decision before my senior year, so I could get it out of the way and concentrate on the season,” he said. “I chose Ball State because I felt it was the best opportunity for me. The coaching staff stayed in touch with me during the season and we’ve built a relationship.”

El-Amin, who stands 6 feet, 3 inches tall, is fairly certain he will be a combo guard in college. That means he’ll see action at both point guard and shooting guard.

“I think I will mostly be a point guard,” he said. “It’s a whole different game up there [in Division I]. The tempo and the physicality are a lot different.”

El-Amin comes from a basketball background. His uncle Mark set a Minneapolis City Conference single-game scoring record when he played for North High School. Then Ishmael’s dad, Khalid El-Amin, led North to three straight state titles and was named Mr. Basketball of Minnesota in his senior season.

Khalid went on to help Connecticut win the NCAA title before opting for the NBA draft and signing with the Chicago Bulls as a second-round pick. Khalid is still playing professional basketball.

During the recruiting process, Ishmael discussed the opportunities and options with his mom.

“She was the biggest influence,” he said. “My mom wanted me to go someplace where I would feel comfortable, and when I visited Ball State it felt like home. I can see myself there for the next four years.”

Contact John Sherman at [email protected]