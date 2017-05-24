Graduations upcoming for St. Louis Park schools

< > From left to right, Benilde-St. Margaret’s seniors Lucas Latterell, Kameron Herndon, John Boase, Maria Satre, Sean McCullough and Carston Swenson attend a signing ceremony May 17 for their military service following graduation. (Submitted photo)

St. Louis Park High School will kick off the graduation season in St. Louis Park, with a ceremony 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 25.

The district typically conducts commencement exercises in June, but the school year had an early start in August and will end early this year to provide more time for construction at school buildings. Last year, Supt. Rob Metz said the district planned to repair intercom systems and install new security equipment this summer.

About 330 graduates are expected to walk across the stage as part of the Class of 2017. The ceremony will be at the school’s stadium at Dakota Avenue and Hamilton Street unless inclement weather occurs. If so, the district will make a decision by 4 p.m. May 25 to move the ceremony indoors to the high school gymnasium, 6425 W. 33rd St.

If the ceremony moves indoors, attendees must present tickets distributed through students. Each graduating senior will receive six tickets for the gymnasium and four tickets for an overflow viewing area in the school’s auditorium. No ticket is necessary if the event is outdoors at the stadium.

Speakers include Student Council President Megan Aune and the class’s five valedictorians, Aaron Councilmen, Matthew Meyer, Samuel Orloff, Jesse Schwartz and Jayne Stevenson.

Student Dania El Ghandour will introduce the winner of the St. Louis Park Distinguished Alumni Award, Dr. Patricia Gordon.

Benilde-St. Margaret’s

Benilde-St. Margaret’s, a Catholic school in St. Louis Park, will conduct its graduation ceremony 7 p.m. Friday, June 2, at the school’s Haben Center, 2501 Hwy. 100 S.

Tickets are required to attend the ceremony. Each graduating senior receives six tickets to provide for audience members. The class has 218 members.

Senior High Principal Susan Skinner said, “It is always bittersweet to watch a senior class walk across the stage; we will miss the Class of 2017, but as we say: ‘Once a Red Knight, always a Red Knight.’ We are so happy to know that they are well prepared for their next adventure. I am confident the BSM Class of 2017 will go on to do amazing things in the world.”

Three graduates, Sean McCullough, Maria Satre and Carston Swenson, will attend the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland.

“U.S. Senators and Representatives of Congress are only allowed a small number of nominations for students across their entire state, so to have three students be nominated and accepted from the same school is an incredible accomplishment,” a Benilde-St. Margaret’s statement reads.

Three other students plan to join military programs after graduating. John Boase anticipates he will attend the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, Kameron Herdon has agreed to enlist in the U.S. Marine Corps and Lucas Latterell has received a full scholarship for the Naval Reserve Officers’ Training Corps program at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

“Over the years, Benilde-St. Margaret’s has had a number of graduates attend military academies or enlist in the armed services,” the school’s statement says. “It takes a certain type of individual to serve in such a capacity, and we are proud to help our students pursue this honorable course.”

Skinner said, “We are so proud of these students. They have worked very hard at BSM and are well prepared to be equally successful at the next level. West Point, The Naval Academy and the Marines are getting our best and brightest, and what’s even more important is that these students have a moral compass. As I think about these six young men and women as leaders, I know that our country’s future is in good hands.”

Groves Academy

A nearby St. Louis Park private school, Groves Academy, will host its graduation ceremony 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 6, at the school, 3200 Hwy. 100 S.

School administrators anticipate 18 students will graduate from the school, which serves students with learning disabilities.

“While some graduates are moving on to four-year post-secondary programs next fall including Augsburg College and the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh, others will be attending Dunwoody College of Technology, Minneapolis Community & Technical College, or other two-year programs,” a statement from the school says of their plans. “One 2017 graduate will be taking a gap year and working in an orphanage in Guatemala for three months.”

John Alexander, the academy’s executive director, said, “We are extremely proud of our students who are leaving Groves this spring. Regardless if they are graduating or transitioning to another school to finish middle or high school, each student has worked hard, made tremendous progress, and is ready for their next challenge. Our entire school community is delighted to see these students move on and wish them the very best.”

