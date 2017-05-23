Woman injured after large tree falls onto patio in Wayzata

Wayzata officials have taken steps to improve the safety of an area near the Big Woods Preserve after a woman was seriously injured early this month when a large tree fell onto the patio of Punch Pizza in Wayzata. A woman was seriously injured May 6 when a large tree fell onto the patio of Punch Pizza in Wayzata. (Submitted photo by Wayzata Police Department)

Micki Scott was visiting from Oregon when the tree came crashing down in the middle of a dinner with friends. According to a police report, Dan Scott, the woman’s husband, told Wayzata Police that the group “could hear what sounded like crackling sounds coming from the woods.” Adjacent to the restaurant is the Big Woods, a 14-acre park preserve owned by the city.

Wayzata Police and Fire and North Ambulance responded to the incident shortly before 6 p.m. on May 6. According to the responding officer’s report, he learned from witnesses that Scott had been pinned underneath the tree before several people were able to lift it enough to move her. The officer reported that Scott was conscious and alert and complaining of pain in her head, hip and chest.

A GoFundMe page created on May 18 reports that Micki has been in the intensive care unit at North Memorial for the two weeks since the incident. On the page, Micki’s husband further details what happened that day:

“We were out for dinner, sitting at an outside patio, when out of nowhere, a tree fell from a neighboring park. The tree hit the side of the building, the top snapped off and the rest of the large tree landed right on top of Micki. It took about 20 people to lift the tree high enough for us to slide Micki out from under it. Within minutes, police, fire department and an ambulance were with us,” Dan writes, adding that Scott suffered five fractures in the pelvis region, seven broken ribs, a punctured lung and a head wound. Micki Scott (Photo from GoFundMe.com/mickiscott)

“Micki is healing and we’re grateful that she’s showing signs of ‘waking up.’ We don’t yet know how long she’ll remain in the ICU and where her next move will be to. It’s possible that she’ll be moved to a care facility in MN for a few weeks, but nothing has been determined yet,” the post reads.

The online fundraising campaign, which can be found at gofundme.com/mickiscott, is raising money for a medical flight to get Micki back home to Oregon. As of May 23, more than $9,600 had been raised toward the campaign’s $35,000 goal.

Wayzata City Manager Jeffrey Dahl said an arborist reported that the fallen tree appeared to be diseased and that the city had removed several trees in the area that could have posed a threat in the future.

“We had our arborist come out and do a survey of trees that were kind of in the fall line of the parking lot and the public spaces of the business. And ultimately, we determined seven more trees were diseased based on a thorough analysis,” Dahl said, adding that the trees were removed May 17.

“My understanding is that the woman is progressing, which is the most important thing,” Dahl said. “She’s doing better and we continue to wish her well.”

The city manager also issued a statement May 20 on the incident, which read:

“With regard to the unfortunate incident on May 6, 2017, the City continues to wish the injured woman well and hopes for a full recovery. The tree that fell was located on City property, known as ‘The Big Woods.’ The Minnesota Land Trust owns and operates a conservation easement over this area. Since the incident, and in addition to providing fast and a high-level emergency response from our Police and Fire Department, the City has been working with the business and property owner associated with Punch Pizza to clean up the site and remove any additional trees in the neighboring area that could be any kind of threat in the future. Lastly, the City has provided information on the incident to the City’s insurer, the League of Minnesota Cities Insurance Trust, who will process any claims related to the incident.”

