Community & People • Education Wayzata High students have strong showing at international DECA conference Published May 23, 2017 at 11:00 am By Jason Jenkins Wayzata High School DECA students, from left, Tyler Haas, Gauri Binoy, Kyle Woods and Dhruv Methi hold the trophies they were awarded at the DECA International Career Development Conference, which was April 26-29 in Anaheim, California. Haas, Binoy and Methi took home first place in the Finance Operations Research category and Woods took second in Hospitality and Tourism Professional Selling. (Submitted photo) Wayzata High School DECA students Bharat Pulgam and Olivia York both made it to the finals in retail merchandising at the DECA International Career Development Conference, which was April 26-29 in Anaheim, California. (Submitted photo)