Business Steamboat cruises begin May 27 Published May 23, 2017 at 10:33 pm By Sun Sailor Steamboat cruises begin May 27, Dock at 400 Lake St, Excelsior. The Minnehaha debuted in 1906 as an extension of the Twin Cities’ streetcar system, spent nearly five decades at the bottom of the Lake Minnetonka, and was salvaged and restored in 1996 for passenger service. Visit www.steamboatminnehaha.org for ticketing information. Pictured, from the early 1900s, lines of people wait to board one of the steamboats that operated around Lake Minnetonka. (Photo courtesy Museum of Lake Minnetonka – steamboatMinnehaha.org)