South Lake Minnetonka Community Calendar: May 26-June 2

Friday, May 26

RAMADAN STARTS

DANCE FITNESS

When: 8:30 a.m.

Where: Southshore Center

Info: southshore-center.org

BINGO

When: 12:30 p.m.

Where: Southshore Center

Info: southshore-center.org

GLOBAL WINE TASTING

When: 3-7 p.m.

Where: Excelsior Vintage

Info: excelsiorvintage.com

MIDLIFE CONCERT

When: 8-11 p.m.

Where: Excelsior Brewing Co.

Info: excelsiorbrew.com

Saturday, May 27

BREAKFAST

AT THE LODGE

When: 8-9 a.m.

Where: Excelsior Masonic Lodge

Info: excelsior113.org

SATURDAY MORNINGS ON THE FARM

When: 9:30 a.m.-noon

Where: Gale Woods Farm, 7210 County Rd. 110 W., Minnetrista

Info: threeriversparks.org

EXCELSIOR STREETCAR

When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Where: Downtown Excelsior

Info: trolleyride.org

ESCAPE THE NATURE CENTER

When: 10 a.m.-noon

Where: Lowry Nature Center, 7025 Victoria Dr., Victoria

Info: threeriversparks.org

EXCELSIOR-LAKE MINNETONKA HISTORICAL SOCIETY MUSEUM

When: 1-4 p.m.

Where: Excelsior-Lake Minnetonka Historical Society Museum

Info: elmhs.org

GLOBAL WINE TASTING

When: 3-7 p.m.

Where: Excelsior Vintage

Info: excelsiorvintage.com

SONICALLY SPEAKING CONCERT

When: 8-11 p.m.

Where: Excelsior Brewing Co.

Info: excelsiorbrew.com

JOYANN PARKER CONCERT

When: 8-10 p.m.

Where: Victor’s on Water

Info: victorsonwaterstreet.com

Sunday, May 28

IPA AND NAMASTE YOGA

When: 11 a.m.-noon

Where: Excelsior Brewing Co.

Info: bit.ly/2qAZHAA

BREWCRASS SUNDAYS

When: Noon-2 p.m.

Where: Excelsior Brewing Co.

Info: excelsiorbrew.com

EXCELSIOR STREETCAR

When: 1-4 p.m.

Where: Downtown Excelsior

Info: trolleyride.org

Monday, May 29

MEMORIAL DAY – NO SCHOOL AND CITY OFFICES CLOSED

– 7:30 a.m. – Graveside service at Woodside Cemetery, Shorewood

– 8 a.m. – Graveside service at Resurrection Cemetery, Shorewood

– 8 a.m.-9 p.m. – Memorial Day Challenge in The Commons Park, Excelsior

-9 a.m. – Graveside service at Groveland Cemetery, Minnetonka

– 9:45 a.m. – Service at Golden Livingcenter, Excelsior

– 10 a.m. – Memorial Day program at Excelsior Elementary

– 11 a.m. – Parade from Excelsior Elementary School to Oak Hill Cemetery in Excelsior

– 11:30 a.m. – Graveside Ceremony at Oak Hill Cemetery in Excelsior

DANCE FITNESS

When: 8:30 a.m.

Where: Southshore Center

Info: southshore-center.org

QUILTING GROUP

When: 9 a.m.

Where: Southshore Center

Info: southshore-center.org

TAI-CHI

When: 10 a.m.

Where: Southshore Center

Info: southshore-center.org

TICKS, SKEETERS AND OTHER BLOOD EATERS

Where: Lowry Nature Center, 7025 Victoria Dr., Victoria

Info: threeriversparks.org

Tuesday, May 30

CARD CRAFTERS

When: 9 a.m.

Where: Southshore Center

Info: southshore-center.org

WOOD CARVERS

When: 9:30 a.m.

Where: Southshore Center

Info: southshore-center.org

KNITTING GROUP

When: 10:30 a.m.

Where: Southshore Center

Info: southshore-center.org

EXCELSIOR ROTARY CLUB

When: Noon

Where: Minnetonka

Community Education Center

Info: excelsiorrotary.org

BEADING

When: 1 p.m.

Where: Southshore Center

Info: southshore-center.org

EXCELSIOR-LAKE MINNETONKA HISTORICAL SOCIETY MUSEUM

When: 2-6 p.m.

Where: Excelsior-Lake Minnetonka Historical Society Museum

Info: elmhs.org

EXCELSIOR STREETCAR

When: 2-6 p.m.

Where: Downtown Excelsior

Info: trolleyride.org

FARMERS’ MARKET

When: 2-6 p.m.

Where: Downtown Excelsior

Info: excelsior-lakeminnetonkachamber.com

Wednesday, May 31

LAKE MINNETONKA EXCELSIOR

ROTARY CLUB

When: 7 a.m.

Where: Maynard’s

Info: lmerc.org

DANCE FITNESS

When: 8:30 a.m.

Where: Southshore Center

Info: southshore-center.org

QUILTING GROUP

When: 9 a.m.

Where: Southshore Center

Info: southshore-center.org

MAHJONG

When: 1 p.m.

Where: Southshore Center

Info: southshore-center.org

BLOOD DRIVE

When: 1-7 p.m.

Where: Tonka Bay City Hall

Info: cityoftonkabay.net

C-NOTES CONCERT

When: 6-9 p.m.

Where: Excelsior Brewing Co.

Info: excelsiorbrew.com

Thursday, June 1

BRIDGE

When: 1 p.m.

Where: Southshore Center

Info: southshore-center.org

TOASTMASTERS

When: 12-1 p.m.

Where: Congregational Church

Info: uncommonspeakers.toastmastersclubs.org

TRAINWRECK CONCERT

When: 5-8 p.m.

Where: Excelsior Brewing Co.

Info: excelsiorbrew.com

EXCELSIOR EAST TOWN OPEN HOUSE

When: 5-7 p.m.

Where: City Hall

Info: ci.excelsior.mn.us

OPEN LATE THURSDAY

When: 6-9 p.m.

Where: Excelsior

Info: excelsior-lakeminnetonkachamber.com

MINNEHAHA CREEK WATERSHED DISTRICT OPERATIONS AND PROGRAMS COMMITTEE MEETING

When: 6:45-7:45 p.m.

Where: MCWD offices, 15320 Minnetonka Blvd., Minnetonka

Info: minnehahacreek.org

Friday, June 2

DANCE FITNESS

When: 8:30 a.m.

Where: Southshore Center

Info: southshore-center.org

BINGO

When: 12:30 p.m.

Where: Southshore Center

Info: southshore-center.org

GLOBAL WINE TASTING

When: 3-7 p.m.

Where: Excelsior Vintage

Info: excelsiorvintage.com

GRILL NIGHT: TURTLE RACES

When: 5:30-7 p.m.

Where: Cottagewood General Store

Info: cottagewoodusa.com

THE CHAMPIONS FEATURING KASHIMANA AHUA CONCERT

When: 8-11 p.m.

Where: Excelsior Brewing Co.

Info: excelsiorbrew.com