Sholom plans June 15 fundraiser

Sholom’s seventh annual Food For Your Soul fundraiser will be Thursday, June 15.

The event will feature multiple dinner parties in locations across the Twin Cities.

This year, event participants will be able to choose from 11 dining experiences hosted by community members. Venues this year will be in people’s homes, Surly Brewery, at Pinstripes in Edina, Kafe 421 and a dinner at the Experience Center at Mayo Clinic Square at the Target Center.

All money raised will support Sholom, including its Live 2B Healthy fitness program. Sholom is a nonprofit provider of senior housing and aging services, including its Sholom Home West campus in St. Louis Park.

In its six-year history, the event has raised more than $600,000 to support the services Sholom provides.

To purchase tickets and for more information, visit foodforyoursoul.org.