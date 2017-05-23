Minnetonka to add two new bike trails in 2018

Minnetonka city staff members are considering the additional of two new single-track bike trails in the city, thanks to efforts by Minnetonka VANTAGE students, biking enthusiasts and community members who came together in support of the project.

The proposal is to add approximately three miles of off-road mountain bike trails to Big Willow Park and approximately two miles of trail to the Civic Center Park, connected by an existing regional trail. The west side of the Interstate 494 corridor, from Stone Road to Interstate 394, was suggested as a possibility for future expansion.

The project was prompted in part by Ben Marks, a Minnetonka resident, an avid mountain biker and member of Minnesota Off-road Cyclists. Students in the Minnetonka Schools VANTAGE program presented a check for $5,000 to the Minnetonka city staff and Park Board, in support of a project to add two single-track bike trails in the city. The money was raised through a community fundraising project, and exceeded the students’ original goal of $3,000. (Sun Sailor staff photos by Gabby Landsverk)

“I felt that it would be a great amenity for Minnetonka to be able to have their own trails,” Marks said. “Obviously, Minnetonka has a lot of park land, and a lot of it is undeveloped. There’s a number of undesignated trails through the woods that have just been developed over the years. Those were getting more and more use.”

Marks initially approached city officials with his idea for designated mountain bike trails more than a year ago. Now, the project is finally paying off, with a feasibility study underway, and trail construction costs added to the 2018 capital improvement plan.

To accomplish the research and planning needed to make the concept of new trails a reality, Marks enlisted a group of student from Minnetonka High’s VANTAGE program, a project-based partnership with students and local experts to help students develop professional skills and problem-solving abilities.

“We’ve worked with VANTAGE before so we knew the program. I knew that they were always interested in project for the kids. It just seemed like a really natural, logical fit to provide these students an opportunity to work on a project like this,” Marks said. “I got the project in motion and VANTAGE students did an excellent job of moving it along. It’s something tangible. They’ve really had an impact on the community and it’s been great for the kids to be a part of that.”

In December 2016, a group of VANTAGE students gave a presentation to the Minnetonka Park Board.

“They had put together this presentation and done all this research, investigating what other cities have done, and really addressed the cost, the demand, the sustainability and they did a great job of being aware of protecting the natural resources,” Marks said. “The park board was blown away. They were so impressed by what the kids had done.”

In response, the board voted to conduct a feasibility study, which is underway, as well as a proposal for costs of trail construction. In April, the board approved inclusion of the costs for trail construction in the city’s capital improvement plan for 2018.

In the meantime, the student have been hard at work fundraising to help cover the cost of the feasibility study, estimated at $13,000. An online fundraising page shattered the goal of $3,000, with 71 people donating a total of $5,000 for the project. Ben Marks, a Minnetonka resident and avid mountain biker, led a group of Minnetonka VANTAGE students in researching and presenting a proposal for two new single-track bike trails in Minnetonka. A feasibility study for the trails is underway, and the cost of construction has been added to the city’s capital improvement plan for 2018.

On May 10, students presented a check for $5,000 to the board.

“It was to demonstrate that the community was willing to put some skin in the game,” Marks said.

The trail project coincides nicely with the recent Imagine Minnetonka campaign, in which city staff members gathered feedback from residents on what they envision for the city’s future — bike and recreational trails featured prominently on the list of priorities.

“Trails are very consistent with the city’s vision of recreation, outdoor activities and being a bike-friendly community,” Marks said. “I think that fits really well with the vision for Minnetonka.”

Marks said the trails will be a major asset for the community, whose residents are increasingly interested in biking for practical, recreational and competitive purposes. The currently available trails are either unmaintained or only accessible by car for suburban cyclists.

“If you look at a map to the Twin Cities, there’s a void of any designated mountain bike trails in the western suburbs. One of the challenges as been if enthusiasts want to ride, they have to use undesignated trails, which aren’t sustainable, or put their bike on their car and drive at least half an hour to a designated trail,” Marks said.

The trails will be narrow, well-maintained dirt paths that follow the contours of the natural geography, designed exclusively for mountain bike use. Marks said the single-track trails will not only provide interesting terrain for riders but also help manage traffic from other sources, such as joggers, families, or pets.

“These trails will be built specifically for mountain bike use. Frankly, they’re more fun to ride and safer that way. And there’s less conflict with other user groups. If mountain bikers are on the trail with hikers or dog walkers, etc., there can be some problems with mixed use.” Marks said. “Minnetonka has an excellent infrastructure for biking and once the trails are complete, you can ride right from your house.”

In addition to the VANTAGE students, the trail project also has support from Minnesota Off-road Cyclists, a statewide volunteer organization dedicated to mountain bike trails. Established more than 20 years ago, the organization already maintains a number of trails around the Twin Cities area.

“They’ve been instrumental in working with land managers in both developing mountain bike trails and providing volunteers to help maintain them,” Marks said.

Once the new trails are complete, the organization will be part of volunteer efforts to maintain the trails as well as advertise them to cyclists, listing the trails on its website with up-to-date weather and status information.

“Given the popularity of the sports, a lot of communities have reached out to MORC to be included in their network of trails, and we are one of the only communities that MORC decided to include,” Marks said. “They felt this was an important location for trails and they were really impressed with not only the VANTAGE students but also the City of Minnetonka and their engagement with the project. It’s a big deal to be part of MORC.”

In order to keep the trails in top shape, however, Marks urged the community to come together and take ownership of the project, adding to the already extensive community support that’s been demonstrated for the trails.

A community meeting is 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 7, at Minnetonka City Hall for citizens to provide feedback and input on the proposed trails. More information can be found at eminnetonka.com/current-projects/other-projects/1782-mountain-bike-trails-project.

“We’re encouraging all the various stakeholder groups to attend and show support. … It’s very important that we develop a strong support of volunteers because all of the other trail systems throughout the metro are maintained by volunteers that are mountain bike enthusiasts,” Marks said. “As time goes on and the trails open, it’s very important that people step up and get involved.”

