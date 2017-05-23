To the Editor:

Why do old places matter? Because May is National Preservation Month, and because Excelsior has a long history of preserving our heritage, we would like to highlight why old places matter to our community.

We hear people talk about how much an old church, an old school building, or an old house means to them.

They share the memories of first dates, weddings, funerals, and the thousands of memorable life events in between. These places ground those stories and memories in place.

There are many reason old places matter to people, here is just a summary:

• Continuity: Old places create a sense of continuity that helps people feel more balanced, stable and healthy.

• Memory: Old places help us remember.

• Individual Identity: Old places embody our identity.

• Civic Identity: Old places embody our civic, state, national and universal identity.

• Beauty: Old places are beautiful, and beauty is profoundly beneficial.

• History: Old places give us an understanding of history no other evidence possibly can.

• Architecture: Old buildings are part of the history of civilization and they place us on the continuum of time.

• Learning: Old places teach us about the past and give us perspective on the present in a way nothing else can.

• Sacredness: Sacred old places provide deep spiritual and psychological benefits of peace, serenity and inspiration.

• Creativity: Old places inspire creativity and entrepreneurship.

• Ancestry: Old places connect us to our ancestors, giving us a sense of identity and belonging.

• Sustainability: Old places – through their embedded energy, the avoided impacts of demolition and new construction, use of traditional design features compatible with local climates, and locations close to existing infrastructure – are inherently “green.”

• Community: Old places give people a sense of shared community.

• Economics: Old places foster a sustainable and equitable economy.

The City Council and Heritage Preservation Commission would like to thank all the property owners of our historic buildings for taking care of these public treasures.

Mark Gaylord and

Mark Macpherson

Mark Gaylord is mayor of Excelsior and Mark Macpherson is chair of the city’s Heritage Preservation Commission.