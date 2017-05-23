Letter to the Editor: Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive was a success

To the Editor:

A special thanks from ICA Food Shelf to this wonderful community and the support you provide our neighbors needing help with food.

We are excited to report that our amazing community donated over 60,000 pounds of food May 13 at the 25th Annual Letter Carriers’ Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive, which was picked up by our amazing letter carriers. Thank you for your wonderful donations!

We can’t thank our letter carriers enough. They worked their regular routes and picked up the all the food that the neighbors on their route left by mail boxes. You are incredible!

We also thank the more than 100 volunteers who met the letter carriers at seven satellite locations around our community to unload, sort and package the food, saving time so the carriers did not have to go back to their post office to unload their trucks.

And a shout out to our local scouts who each year help to make this day successful.

One postal carrier told me this is her most favorite day of the year since it helps so many people.

We are grateful to this entire community for how you help neighbors struggling to have food for their families.

Peg Keenan

Keenan is executive director of the ICA Food Shelf.