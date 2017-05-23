Letter: A minority of homeowners must shovel sidewalks in St. Louis Park

To the Editor:

St. Louis Park is not the “Emerald City” that some people think it is. But it could be, if its defective snow-clearing ordinance is cured and it becomes a city of only first-class citizens.

1. The city’s staff knows:

a) There are about 13,000 single-family detached homes in the city.

b) How many miles of public sidewalk exist in the city.

c) About 45 percent of the public sidewalk-miles are cleared of snow at public expense.

2. The staff may not know how many homeowners:

a) Have no abutting public sidewalks.

b) Abut public sidewalks that are cleared of snow at public expense.

c) Are or are not obligated to clear snow from the public’s sidewalks.

d) Are on corner lots with sidewalks on front and side streets.

3. If the city council or staff wanted to know how many homeowners are and are not obligated to clear snow, they have the data and the means to know.

4. The snow-clearing ordinance is enforced by the threat of confiscatory fines that double for every unshoveled snow event, and they only apply to a minority of homeowners.

5. It seems to me that the city council may not want to know how many are and are not so-obligated. If they knew, they could understand the lopsided unfairness of the ordinance. Allowing for 45 percent of the public sidewalk-miles currently cleared of snow at the public’s expense, if 35 percent of the city’s homeowners do not abut a sidewalk then roughly 36 percent (4,647) are obligated to shovel snow.

6. Public sidewalks benefit both pedestrians and motorists; pedestrians get safety, and motorists get pedestrian-free streets.

7. Just like our city streets, sidewalks are a public good for all, and should be maintained free of snow at the public’s expense, not at the expense and suffering of a minority of the homeowners. Currently, a majority of the homeowners are free of the snow-clearing obligation and are able to follow their bliss, like walking on public sidewalks cleared of snow by the snow-clearing class of citizens.

Dale Anderson

St. Louis Park