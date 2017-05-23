Lake Minnetonka groups to host free boater safety course

A free boating safety course will be 7:45 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday, June 19, for youth and adults.

Presenters will help participants obtain their watercraft operator’s permit through the DNR.

The Lake Minnetonka Boater Safety Education Program shows ways to stay safe while having fun on the water. Jay Soule, Al & Alma’s general manager and a boat captain since 1993, will lead the class.

According to Soule, “The class includes hands-on demonstrations using fire extinguishers, tying knots, and other practical boating skills. It is an opportunity to learn about boating while making Lake Minnetonka safer for everyone.”

In Minnesota, a watercraft operator’s permit is required for youth from 12 to 17 years old to operate a boat with a 25-hp or larger motor without adult supervision and for youth from 14 to 17 years old to operate a personal watercraft unsupervised. Adults who obtain a permit may receive discounts on their boat insurance.

The course is free for participants, including a complimentary lunch and snacks. The registration deadline is Friday, June 2. Class size is limited so register early to save a spot.

This course is sponsored by the Lake Minnetonka Conservation District, through its Save the Lake Fund, and in partnership with the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Water Patrol.

For more details and to register, visit lmcd.org, on the main page under “Hot Topics.” Direct registration questions to Administrative Technician Emily Herman at [email protected] or 952-745-0789.