Community & People Hammer invites community to Family Education Forum Published May 23, 2017 at 2:00 pm By Jason Jenkins John Estrem, CEO of Hammer Residences, speaks at the organization’s annual Family Education Forum on May 18. More than 40 people, most of whom were family members of people supported by Hammer, attended the event hosted at the organization’s central office in Wayzata. Hammer provides housing and services to more than 1,500 adults and children with developmental disabilities and runs 46 homes and apartment programs in the metro area. This year, the forum featured opportunities for participants to join small group conversations. There, family members were able to share insights and ideas on their loved one’s life and how Hammer is connected to that life. A major portion of these conversations focused on current staffing shortage in the industry, and ideas on how to creatively combat that challenge and retain quality staff members. (Submitted photo)