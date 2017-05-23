Families enjoy a 25th helping of Empty Bowls at Wayzata High School

Event is longest-running fundraiser of its kind in Minnesota The cafeteria at Wayzata High School fills with guests May 18 for the 25th annual Empty Bowls. The event invited guests to the school for a meal and to raise money and awareness to support the fight against food insecurity in the community. (Sun Sailor staff photo by Jason Jenkins)

One by one, hungry guests of all ages lined up May 18 in the cafeteria at Wayzata High School. But they weren’t there strictly for dinner. They had a bigger goal in mind: To raise money and awareness toward ending hunger and food insecurity in the community.

This year marked the 25th year the school has hosted an Empty Bowls event. The grassroots effort raises money for Plymouth-based Interfaith Outreach and Community Partners and its fight against hunger in the community. The nonprofit’s service area includes the communities of Hamel, Long Lake, Medicine Lake, Medina, Minnetonka Beach, Orono, Plymouth and Wayzata.

The Wayzata High event is the longest running Empty Bowls fundraiser in Minnesota and has raised more than $100,000.

The price to attend the dinner was a suggested donation of $10, with the proceeds going to the Interfaith Outreach food shelf. Staffed by hundreds of community volunteers, the nonprofit organization’s food shelf served more than 4,400 people last year, 40 percent of whom where under the age of 18. Families wait in line for a serving of soup and bread at the annual Wayzata Empty Bowls event. (Sun Sailor staff photo by Jason Jenkins)

“It’s a good cause,” said Harri Mattinen, who attended the event with his family.

New this year, each guest was given a random slip of paper with one of three outcomes. If a guest was “food secure,” they were allowed to pick out a keepsake bowl that was handmade by a Wayzata High pottery student. If the slip of paper said they were in a “vulnerable stage of food security,” they were directed to choose a secondhand bowl. If the guest was “food insecure,” the guest was asked to pick up a paper bowl.

“The students did a lot of research about Interfaith Outreach and what hunger looks like in our community,” said Sarah Williams, administrative services coordinator for the nonprofit. “They really wanted this Empty Bowls event to be about educating people that there are individuals within our community that are food insecure – and so that’s how it’s represented through the different stations of bowls because you don’t necessarily get to choose whether you or your family is food insecure.”

At the dinner, guests enjoyed soup and bread contributed by local businesses and were invited to keep the handmade bowls as a reminder of the ongoing fight against hunger in the community. Guests of Wayzata High’s 25th annual Empty Bowls browse a wide selection of ceramic bowls that were handmade by pottery students. (Sun Sailor staff photo by Jason Jenkins)

“I think we made about 400 handmade bowls this year,” said Hope Shishilla, a senior and AP pottery student.

Shishilla, who has helped make pottery for Empty Bowls in all four of her years at the high school, said the event serves as an important reminder.

“Even though we are in a wealthy suburb, hunger is still an issue that we need to address, and you can donate to places like IOCP in order to help solve the issue,” she said.

Students also sold handmade pottery and art items at the event, with a portion of the sales going to Interfaith Outreach and a portion going to the artists.

“This event is also great because you get to support the students,” said Kacey Spiry, a 2015 Wayzata graduate. “They get some of the proceeds as well for their work, so it helps to fund the arts, which I really like.” Wayzata High School seniors Anna Brew, left, and Hope Shishilla throw clay on a potting wheel May 18 at the school’s 25th annual Empty Bowls fundraiser. (Sun Sailor staff photo by Jason Jenkins)

Empty Bowls began in 1990 when a high school arts teacher in Michigan wanted to find a way to raise funds to support a food drive. The teacher created a class project making ceramic bowls to use for a fundraising meal serving three purposes: raising money in the fight against hunger, spreading art education and increasing hunger awareness.

LaDonna Hoy, executive director and founder of Interfaith Outreach, said the Wayzata High event continues to be a great boost to the organization’s efforts.

“We just absolutely love this event. … It’s a wonderful example of the terrific job that our schools are doing at educating hearts as well as heads all along the way from kindergarten all the way through high school. We are so pleased and grateful for the wonderful way they continue to do that year after year,” Hoy said. “We’re building compassionate hearts for the future.”

Contact Jason Jenkins at [email protected]