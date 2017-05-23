Excelsior’s Victor’s on Water announces the next Victor’s on Vinyl May 25 featuring Bob Dylan’s “Blood On The Tracks”

Victors on vinyl, is an evening of exclusive entertainment, presented in The Lounge at Victor’s and incorporates the spinning of a classic albums, in vinyl form, presented by music industry experts combined with Prix fix dining. May will feature the Grammy Hall of Fame album by Bob Dylan “Blood On The Tracks”.

This unique evening of entertainment includes interactivity between diners and presenters and May’s feature will be presented by a Minnesota music legend, Kevin Odegard. Odegard is the lead guitar player on many of the album’s featured tracks and author of the book “A Simple Twist of Fate: Bob Dylan and the making of Blood On The Tracks”

Victor’s co-owner, Eric Paulson, stated that Victor’s on Vinyl started in January with a sold out evening featuring Prince’s “Purple Rain” presented by Prince’s long time associate, friend and band member Bobby Z. A couple of months later Victors on Vinyl featured the Rolling Stones “Let It Bleed” album presented by author and music Industry executive Rob Chapman and was also a sell out.

Odegard’s presentation in May will focus on the changing aspects of Dylan’s career and the significance of the “Blood On The Tracks” album. According to Odegard attending this special event will be the well-known writer and Pop Music Critic from the Minneapolis Star and Tribune, Jon Bream.

The evening starts May 25 with dinner at 6:30 followed by the entertainment. This is a very popular series and reservations are required. For information and reservations please visit victorsonwaterstreet.com or call Victors on Water at 952-474-8879.