Community & People Dig It Day volunteers fill Wayzata’s gardens Published May 23, 2017 at 7:09 pm By Jason Jenkins James Peters-Fransen was among 71 volunteers who didn’t let the wet conditions stop them from planting flowers May 21 outside the Wayzata Library and throughout the city for the eighth-annual Dig-It Day. (Sun Sailor staff photo by Jason Jenkins) Former Wayzata City Councilmember Bridget Anderson was among the many volunteers who spent the morning of May 21 filling the city’s gardens with flowers. The annual planting effort began in 2010 when the city was forced to make budget cuts to its public works department. Not wanting the city’s gardens to remain empty, a group of volunteers stepped forward. Now in its eighth year, the community planting event continues to help beautify the gardens along Lake Street and in other public spaces throughout Wayzata. (Sun Sailor staff photo by Jason Jenkins) Dennis Himan and former Wayzata City Councilmember Mary Bader plant flowers May 21 along Lake Street in downtown Wayzata. The annual volunteer planting session invites the community to help fill the city’s gardens with flowers. (Sun Sailor staff photo by Jason Jenkins)