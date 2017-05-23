Color me purple … and red orange and green and yellow …

Volunteers from Lake Minnetonka Orthodontics color blast participants in the annual Color Me Tonka 5K Color Run/Walk in Excelsior Saturday, May 20, with proceeds to benefit Minnetonka Middle School West’s purchase of an electronic sign.

The second annual run is organized by the school’s PTO as a fundraising event. This year’s goal is to purchase an electronic sign that will sit at the entrance of the parking lot to keep the school and community up-to-date on school events. Participants got a T-shirt and were invited to a dance party after the run.