WHS senior performs with Plymouth Concert Band

Grace Keller, a Wayzata High School senior, was the winner of the 2017 Plymouth Concert Band Soloist Competition, and performed a solo during the May 6 spring concert.

Applicants first submit a recording of the piece they would like to perform during the May concert. Three finalists are selected by three judges from the band. The finalists then performed live for the judges and a winner is selected.

As the winner of the competition, Keller and her piano accompanist Mary Fadden performed at the concert at Wayzata High School. They performed Sonatina for Oboe and Piano Movements I and II by Malcolm Arnold. Keller also received a $500 award, which was presented by Director Dave Elmhirst.

– Compiled by Kristen Miller. Contact her at [email protected]