Wayzata police reports May 2-15

Included in the Wayzata police reports for May 2-8 were the following incidents:

One motor vehicle crash involving personal injury, four motor vehicle crashes involving property damage, one hit and run crash involving property damage, one gas leak or smell, one report of hazardous road conditions, 15 other medical calls, one medical alarm, six wellbeing checks, five reports of disturbance, 10 reports of suspicion, seven driving or traffic complaints, four house or business checks, two reports of solicitation, one noise violation, two animal complaints or checks, one call to assist in child protection, six business alarms, one home alarm and two calls to assist another department.

May 2 – A report of loud construction noise on the 100 block of Huntington Avenue South. Nothing was heard upon arrival.

May 3 – A 26-year-old St. Paul female was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and a 42-year-old White Bear Lake male was arrested on an outstanding warrant at County Road 15 and Ferndale Road West in Orono.

May 3 – A reported burglary resulting in a $900 loss on the 200 block of Barry Avenue South.

May 3 – A reported identity theft resulting in a $475 loss on the 400 block of Rice Street East.

May 3 – A reported identity theft resulting in a $946 loss on the 2200 block of Grand Avenue in Long Lake.

May 3 – A report of a door-to-door solicitor on the 500 block of Harrington Road. An officer spoke with the nonprofit canvasser and confirmed that he had permission from the city to be in the area.

May 4 – A report of a male causing a disturbance on the 600 block of Harmony Circle.

May 4 – A report of an unlicensed solicitor on the 300 block of Russell Lane in Long Lake.

May 7 – A reported theft of a cell phone resulting in a $750 loss on the 1300 block of Wayzata Boulevard West.

May 7 – A report of a neighbor dispute on the 200 block of Glenbrook Road North.

May 8 – A report of eight city trees being cut down without permission on the 300 block of Ferndale Road West.

May 8 – A reported theft of two yard tools resulting in a $900 loss on the 1200 block of LaSalle Street.

May 8 – A 49-year-old Plymouth male was arrested on an outstanding warrant at Park Street East and Chicago Avenue North.

Included in the Wayzata police reports for May 9-15 were the following incidents:

Two motor vehicle crashes involving personal injury, three motor vehicle crashes involving property damage, six hit and run crashes involving property damage, one fire alarm, two reports of hazardous road conditions, one railroad crossing hazard, 12 other medical calls, one medical alarm, two wellbeing checks, one verbal domestic incident, four civil matters, seven reports of disturbance, seven reports of suspicion, one scam or fraud attempt, seven driving or traffic complaints, two house or business checks, one animal complaint or check, one call to assist in child protection, 11 business alarms, three home alarms and six calls to assist another department.

May 10 – A 32-year-old Shorewood female was arrested for driving while under the influence after a blood-alcohol content test of .08 at County Road 15 West and Ferndale Road.

May 10 – A report of a road rage incident on the 1900 block of Wayzata Boulevard West in Long Lake.

May 10 – A report of two suspicious males in the area near Highcroft Road and Peavey Road. It was found that the males were solicitors and were leaving the area.

May 10 – A report of four teenagers with BB guns on the 2400 block of Industrial Boulevard West in Long Lake. The area was checked, but officers were unable to locate the teenagers.

May 12 – A construction noise complaint on the 200 block of Central Avenue North. The construction crew was advised of city ordinance.

May 12 – A report of a verbal domestic incident on the 100 block of Circle A Drive in Wayzata.

May 13 – A report of a stolen vehicle on the 100 block of Wayzata Boulevard East. The vehicle was later located by another agency.

May 14 – Four males were cited for charges consisting of underage alcohol consumption, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia at Central Avenue North and 8th Avenue North in Plymouth.

May 14 – A 35-year-old Wayzata male was arrested for driving under the influence after refusing a blood alcohol content test on the 900 block of Wayzata Boulevard East.