Students at St. Louis Park Jewish day school win art awards

< > From left to right, Kalman Greenberger, art teacher Victoria Thor and Daniel Goldenberg celebrate the students’ success in a national arts contest. (Submitted photo)

Amos and Celia Heilicher Minneapolis Jewish Day School eighth graders Kalman Greenberger and Daniel Goldenberg won Silver Key Awards in the National Scholastic Art Awards.

Before entering the national competition, their artwork won Gold Key Awards in the Minnesota Scholastic Art Awards competition. Open to Minnesota students in grades 7-12, entries to the state association contest are judged by art teachers from across Minnesota who review more than 4,000 submissions representing forms of art that range from photography to jewelry. Students who are awarded a Gold Key Award are then entered into the national competition.

Since 1923, the awards have recognized creative teenagers from across the country. This year, winners were selected from more than 330,000 works of art and writing. The Silver Medal is awarded to students whose art is judged to be within the top 1 percent of all submissions.

This was the first year that Heilicher Art Specialist Victoria Thor entered work from her Grade 7-8 expressive drawing and painting class in addition to her photography class. In the drawing and painting category, Kalman and Amarah McDonough received Gold Key Awards, and Kalman went on to earn the National Silver Key Award. In all, Heilicher students earned 13 commendations in the state competition, which is a school record.