Providence Academy quiz bowl teams to compete in nationals

Two quiz bowl teams will represent Providence Academy May 26 during the National Academic Quiz Tournaments’ High School National Championship Tournament in Atlanta.

The one of the two teams qualified at the Rosemount Annual Thumb-Racing Academic Competition Event and the other at St. Olaf College Invitational Academic Learnament.

Coached by Kevin Keiser, the quiz bowl team will represent their school in a national competition testing their knowledge of history, science, literature, fine arts, geography, the social sciences, current events, and more areas of study.

Quiz bowl is a competitive, academic, interscholastic activity for teams of four students. Quiz bowl teams use buzzers to answer questions about science, math, history, literature, mythology, geography, social science, current events, sports, and popular culture. The matches feature a blend of individual competition and team collaboration, since no individual player is likely to be an expert in all subject areas. Participation in quiz bowl both reinforces lessons from the classroom and encourages players to develop new intellectual interests.

Last year’s tournament featured 272 of the top high school teams from across the United States, with Hunter College High School of New York City defeating Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology of Alexandria, Virginia in overtime in the finals by a score of 400-355.

Providence may face familiar foes in Atlanta, as teams from Hopkins, Robbinsdale Armstrong, and Wayzata will also attend the tournament.