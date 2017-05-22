Plymouth remembers those who sacrificed with veterans memorial wall

This year, Memorial Day is observed Monday, May 29. The day was first observed in May 1868 as a way to commemorate the sacrifices of the Civil War. However, after World War I, Memorial Day became a celebration of honor for those who died in all America’s wars, as well as veterans and current members of the U.S. Armed Forces. The City of Plymouth honors veterans on its Veterans Memorial Wall, dedicated June 2015 and located on the southwestern corner of the Hilde Performance Center at 3400 Plymouth Blvd. Currently, there are 223 names engraved, and the city seeks additional names to be included in the next group of engravings. Veterans do not need to be Plymouth residents to be included on the wall, though other eligibility requirements apply. Click here for guidelines and an application, or contact Plymouth Parks and Recreation at 763-509-5200 or email [email protected] (Sun Sailor staff file photo by Kristen Miller)