Plymouth Police report for May 11-17

These were among the 43 incident and arrests May 11-17 from the Plymouth Police Department:

May 13

– The victim reported unknown suspect vehicle drove on her lawn on the 17800 block of 19th Avenue North.

– Adult male cited for disorderly conduct after an altercation in the parking lot on the 4100 block of Vinewood Lane.

– Two victims had the windows on their vehicles broken out and a backpack and duffel bag valued at $1,000 were stolen from the vehicles near 13th Avenue and Xenium Lane.

May 14

– The complainant reported vehicle tire tracks damaged a park trail on the 1200 block of Vicksburg Lane North.

May 15

– An unknown suspect stole rims, tires and a generator from the victim’s detached garage on the 3200 block of Harbor Lane North. The loss was $3,200.

– Unknown suspect slashed one of the tires on the victim’s vehicle on the 10600 block of 36th Avenue North.

– The complainant reported unknown suspect tipped over a portable toilet and damaged a garage door on the 14200 block of 56th Avenue.

– Unknown suspect entered an unlocked vehicle overnight and stole a purse and wallet valued at $200 on the 3600 block of Ximines Lane.

May 16

– Officer observed a suspicious vehicle behind a closed business at the former Four Seasons Mall on the 4100 block of Lancaster Lane. Investigation revealed suspects had entered the building. The suspects were arrested for burglary and possession of burglary tools.

– Several victims reported thefts from the school on the 10600 block of 36th Avenue North. The suspects were identified and the recovered property returned to the victims. Formal complaint charges pending.

– Officer investigating a knife that was located in the school hallway on the 10000 block of 36th Avenue North.

May 17

– The victim reported two rings valued at approximately $7,000 are missing from his apartment on the 6100 block of Quinwood Lane.