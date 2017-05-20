Minneapolis Police Chief Harteau to speak May 25 in Wayzata

Minneapolis Police Chief Janee Harteau is the guest speaker for “Leading Transformational Change,” a Greater Wayzata Area Chamber of Commerce speaker luncheon set for 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, May 25, at Wayzata Country Club, 200 Wayzata Blvd. W.

Harteau, a 30-year veteran and the city’s first female and first gay police chief, was ranked 22nd in Fortune Magazine’s list of “The World’s 50 Greatest Leaders.” The police chief is vocal on issues both locally and nationally that impact law enforcement as an active board member for both the Major Cities Chief’s Association and the Police Executive Research Forum.

Harteau is the mind behind MPD 2.0, a drive to build trust in the community by putting more cops on the beat. She has often been a keynote speaker at various business, government, educational institutions and women’s organizations.

Harteau holds a bachelor’s degree in police science and a master of arts in public safety administration; both from St. Mary’s University of Minnesota. She trains law enforcement leaders nationally for the International Association Chief of Police Women’s Leadership Institute and is an assistant professor at St. Mary’s University of Minnesota in the School of Police Science. She is a graduate of the Senior Management Institute of Police in Boston and Northwestern University Center for Public Safety’s Police Staff and Command School where she was the Franklin Kreml Leadership Award winner.

Info and to register: wayzatachamber.com