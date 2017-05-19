Wayzata’s Second Call Fire Department annual meeting May 22

Wayzata’s Second Call Fire Department will host its annual meeting 6:30 p.m. Monday, May 22, at the Wayzata Fire Station, 600 Rice St. E.

Formed in 1934, Wayzata’s Second Call Fire Department helps support the city’s fire department financially. Money donated from the organization is typically used for unbudgeted fire equipment and helps the fire department purchase special equipment to respond to emergencies.

Wayzata Fire Chief Kevin Klapprich and volunteer firefighters will be at the meeting to greet attendees and answer questions. Those who are interested in joining Second Call or would like more information should call 952-404-5337.