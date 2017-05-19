Wayzata’s Dig It Day moved to Sunday due to expected rain

Due to the weather forecast, Wayzata’s Dig It Day volunteer planting session has been rescheduled from Saturday, May 20 to Sunday, May 21.

Those participating are asked to meet 8:15 a.m. at the city’s Public Works Building, 299 Wayzata Blvd. W., with gardening gloves and hand trowels. Planting begins at 9 a.m. and is expected to be completed before 11 a.m.

According to the city, volunteers that were signed up have been contacted about the change. If you have not been contacted, call 612-270-3308 to confirm whether or not you can attend.

Info: wayzata.org/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=318