Update: Plymouth’s Bark in the Park rescheduled for June 3

Due to wet ground conditions and continual rain in the forecast, Bark in the Park has been rescheduled for Saturday, June 3, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Hilde Performance Center, 3500 Plymouth Blvd.

Plymouth’s popular all-about-dogs event is back for its second year.

The free Bark in the Park event features dog products, pet supplies, an “Ask the Vet” area, service dogs, rescue dog adoption organizations and on-site services, such as vaccinations and nail clipping. It will also feature fun attractions, including face painting and a doggy photo booth.

New Features

This year’s Bark in the Park kicks off with a 1K walk through the trails around the Hilde. Participants can begin the walk at 9:45 a.m. and finish as the event opens. Special guest Jamie Whitehead – Miss Minnesota United States 2017 – and her puppy Finnegan will lead the 1K.

Another new feature this year is the Adoption Parade, where multiple metro-area adoption agencies spotlight pooches who need a home. Folks can watch the parade and connect with agencies afterwards for more information on adoption.