St. Louis Park American Legion post announces Girls State and Boys State participants

The American Legion’s Frank Lundberg Post No. 282 in St. Louis Park has announced the selection of 11 students to attend the 68th Legion Boys State and Girls State June 11-17.

Selected from St Louis Park High School for Boys State, which will be on the campus of St. John’s University in Collegeville, will be Eli Curran-Moore, Ryan Lee, Isaac Mintzer and Adam Recknagel.

Selected for Boy’s State from Benilde St Margaret High School are Gabe Bauer, Henry Bird, Ian Black, Michael Pupel and Noah Swindlehurst.

Selected from St Louis Park High School Girls State, which will be at Bethel University in Arden Hills, are Katie Fredrickson and Clara Woida.

Scholars to Boys State and Girls State must be juniors in high school. They are named through cooperation of the post and high school faculty.

Legion Boys State and Girls State is a practical learning experience in local and state government. Participants apply knowledge already gained through school experience and additional instruction by individuals from selected governmental areas to organize and operate their own mock city, county and state governments. Programs are considered without reference to any existing political party.

The St. Louis Park Legion Post has been represented by boys and girls since the programs began in Minnesota in the 1940s.