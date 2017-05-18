Wayzata Sun Sailor Stars of the Week for May 18

Henry Foreman

The Armstrong High boys lacrosse goalie made eight saves during the Falcons’ 9-1 Northwest Suburban Conference victory over the Irondale Knights.

Ben Grosse

Grosse’s win in the high jump helped the Wayzata High boys track and field team to first place in the Section 7AAA True Team Meet May 10 at Chanhassen High’s Storm Stadium. Grosse matched his season best with a jump of 6 feet, 6 inches.

Alexandrea Hurst

The Armstrong High shot-putter won the Section 7AAA True Team title May 10 at Chanhassen High School.

Patrick Leonard

The Wayzata distance runner came up big in the Section 7AAA True Team Track and Field Meet May 10. He earned second place in the 800-meter run with a time of 1:58.62.

Wayzata Girls

One of the highlights for Wayzata in the Section 7AAA Girls Track and Field Meet was a first place in the 4×200-meter relay. Teresa Bowman, Kristen Swenson, Sophie Triplett and Mallory Marsherall posted a winning time of 1:46.65.

Wayzata Boys

The Wayzata High boys track and field team won the championship in the Section 7AAA True Team Meet. One of the key performances was a victory by the Trojans’ 4×400-meter relay that included Tommy Leisen, Lewis Gibson, Jack Ostapeic and Frank Fetrow. Their time was 3:26.20.