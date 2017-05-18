Wayzata School District groups work to shine light on mental health awareness

May is National Mental Health Awareness Month

Two groups working within the Wayzata School District continue their efforts to open up the conversation around mental health.

PARTNERS for Healthy Kids, a family services collaborative, and HEART, a student-run group, share the common goal of promoting a healthy discussion when it comes to conversations about depression and other mental health issues.

“I think the stigma is still large,” said Donna Marget, who works in the school district’s special services department and helps with PARTNERS for Healthy Kids.

PARTNERS, formerly known as the Communities in Collaboration Council, is one of 47 family service collaboratives in Minnesota. The groups were formed after state legislation was approved in 1993 in an effort to encourage collaborative partnerships and avoid duplication of services between schools, public agencies and other organizations serving kids and their families.

“We have priorities that we are asked to focus on, and in each community it’s a little bit different,” said PARTNERS coordinator Margy Herbert.

One of PARTNERS’ focuses in the Wayzata district is mental health – from early childhood education through high school – and includes intervention and early identification services for students and school-linked mental health services. In addition to school district administration, parents and high school students, PARTNERS collaborates with cities within the district, local police, YMCA, Interfaith Outreach and Community Partners, the business community, libraries and Hennepin County.

“We have social workers, we have guidance counselors, we have psychiatrists, we have a lot of agencies around the table and we help support each other,” Herbert said.

PARTNERS recently hosted a webinar viewing May 4 at the Minnetonka YMCA as part of National Children’s Mental Health Awareness Day. The gathering featured a webcast viewing of Awareness Day Live!, an event hosted by the federal agency Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. Streamed live from Washington D.C., the event included panel discussions with industry experts and appearances by U.S. Olympic swimmers Michael Phelps and Allison Schmitt, both of whom have spoken openly about their experiences with depression.

“Hopefully the more we talk about it, the more we get out it there and the more we normalize it,” Herbert said.

For more information on PARTNERS, visit partnersforhealthykids.org.

Also leading an effort to remove the stigma around mental health is the Wayzata High School group HEART, which stands for Helping Every At Risk Teen.

HEART was founded by student Bharat Pulgam in 2015. Pulgam said he started the group to encourage his classmates to discuss topics like depression and suicide, and to let students battling mental health issues know there’s help.

As Pulgam gets ready to graduate this year, he’s been mentoring HEART’s new president, sophomore Ruchika Kamojjala, who said she was inspired to volunteer for the position by friends who have dealt with mental illness.

“I saw a need,” Kamojjala said. “And I feel really proud of all of us as students coming together and doing something.”

Since HEART began two years ago, the group has grown from 10 students to 50 students, secured its status as a 501(c)3 nonprofit and has hosted advocacy events like Stand Against Stigma, a gathering hosted twice during the school year that features a guest speaker and a panel of experts, students and mental health professionals. HEART has also started numerous campaigns, including #IMSTILLME, a social media campaign centered around individuals sharing their stories with mental health.

“Our entire goal is to break the stigma surrounding mental health and raising suicide awareness,” Kamojjala said. “We don’t want it to be elephant in the room anymore.”

And the group’s efforts aren’t confined to the high school. Kamojjala said HEART makes visits to the district’s three middle schools to talk with eighth graders about stress management and the transition from middle school to high school.

While HEART is working with school administration to make resources, counselors and teachers more available, Kamojjala said the fact that the group is student-led is what makes the group a key part of the effort around mental health awareness.

“I think the idea that HEART is student-run is what makes us so important because students are sometimes more apt to listen to their peers,” Kamojjala said.

To learn more about HEART, visit teamheart.co.

Contact Jason Jenkins at [email protected]