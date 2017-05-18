Trick joins Huber Funeral Homes

Huber Funeral Homes & Cremation Services announces that Amy Trick, licensed funeral director, will work at the Huber locations in Excelsior, Mound and Eden Prairie.

Trick grew up in the Deephaven area, but graduated from High School at Regis Jesuit High School in Aurora, Colorado. She attended the University of Minnesota, where she graduated with a bachelor of science degree in mortuary science.

She previously practiced both in a small rural community of 3,000 residents as well as part of a very large firm in the Twin Cities metro area.

Regarding her recent addition to the Huber staff, Amy said, “I believe I have found a home at Huber Funeral Homes where we can draw on the resources of the metro area yet still be able to work closely with my neighbors in a caring and personal way which is so very important to a family when they are navigating through a multitude of issues that is involved with the death of a loved one. I would sincerely like to continue to develop my connection with the local community.”

The owner of Huber Funeral Homes, Paul Huber says that, “Amy brings a very smart, sensitive and caring attitude to all of our communities and we are very lucky to have her on board.”

Trick is a volunteer at the Mound WesTonka Food Shelf, will attend the Chamber of Commerce meetings in the local communities and hopes to join one of the local Rotary clubs in the near future.