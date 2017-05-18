Synchronized swimmers enter sections

by Bob San

Sun Press Newspapers Top swimmers on the Dist. 279 synchronized swimming team are: Danielle Hawes, Ellie Vrba, Ellie Heitzig, Lizzy McBride, Marie Vanderward and Anna Ganser.

The Dist. 279 synchronized swimming team will compete in the section meet this week.

The Gators enjoyed a good regular season and they capped it with their annual showcase meet May 12 in front of families and fans.

“We have been swimming well,” Gators coach Rey Kurpiers said. “I am hopeful that my team can use this last week before sections to really polish up our figures and routines.”

The state meet is Thursday and Friday, May 25 and 26, at the University of Minnesota.

Contact Bob San at [email protected]