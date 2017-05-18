St. Louis Park Sun Sailor Stars of the Week for May 18

Chris Compton

The Northwestern junior finished seventh in the discus at the NCCAA National Outdoor Track and Field Championships on Saturday in Shawnee, Oklahoma with a final throw of 43.98 meters. He was 12th in the shot put going 12.59 meters.

Maddie Houlihan

The Minnesota Gophers sophomore slugger and Benilde-St. Margaret 2015 graduate has scored a team-high 53 runs, hitting .407 with 14 doubles, three home runs and 40 RBIs to help the Gophers win a second Big Ten Tournament title in three years. She hit in the No. 3 spot of the lineup to help the Gophers to an NCAA leading 54 wins, 25 straight.

Riley Dvorak

The St. Louis Park junior went 2-for-4 with an RBI double in a 3-2 loss to Chanhassen on Friday. He also struckout five in four innings on the mound. In a 9-7 loss to Richfield on Monday, Dvorak had a pair of hits including an RBI-double and stole two bases.

Anya Lindell-Paulson

The St. Louis Park senior went 4-for-4 with a pair of doubles and drove in three runs in a 9-3 win over Aitkin at the Red Knights Invite at Aquila Park on Saturday. In a 13-4 win over Richfield on May 8, she drove in four runs and went 2-for-3 with two runs.

Savannah Romero

The St. Louis Park sophomore pitcher struck out two Aitkin batters in a 9-3 win on Saturday. On May 8 against Richfield, she drew three walks and scored three runs.

Annabelle Schutte

The St. Louis Park junior struck out 12 Richfield batters over 6 1/3 innings in a 13-4 win on May 8. On Saturday against Aitkin, she had a double and triple and drove in three runs.