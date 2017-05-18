St. Louis Park Sun Sailor Sports Shorts for the week of May 18

Football camp

St. Louis Park High School football will take part in a two-session team camp at the University of Minnesota-Duluth. Session I is June 19-21 and Session II is June 26-28 with a $180 residential camper fee. Big Dog Academy camp is June 29 with a $110 fee and Skills Camp Session II is July 10 for a $60 fee. Info: gopark.org.

Volleyball open gym

St. Louis Park High School open gym time for the volleyball program is Monday-Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the high school from June 5-July 27.

Basketball camp

St. Louis Park boys’ basketball summer camp is open to basketball players in grades 2-8 and is directed by Orioles varsity boys coach Dave Breitenbucher along with varsity players.

The camp is June 5-15 with a cost of $110 for one week of $175 for both weeks. Second-fifth graders will meet from 10-11:30 a.m. Sixth through eighth graders will meet from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Info: gopark.org.

Football

St. Louis Park Football Association will open registration for tackle and flag football in May. Look for announcements through PeachJar and school communications. Tackle football practices start Monday, August 14 with a nine game schedule in the Lake Minnetonka Athletic Association completing before the Education Minnesota Convention weekend (MEA). Flag football is open to boys and girls (kindergarten-sixth grade) meeting Saturday mornings at Louisiana Oaks Park starting the end August through Oct. 21. Each session focuses on skill development, running with the football, passing and receiving before a scrimmage at the end of the time together.

