St. Louis Park police blotter

These reports were filed April 30 to May 6 with the St. Louis Park Police Department.

Theft

• Tires were reported stolen April 30 on the 2600 block of Xenwood Avenue South and the 2600 block of Zarthan Avenue South.

• An iPad was reported stolen April 30 on the 3600 block of Park Center Boulevard.

• Bicycle theft was reported April 30 on the 5800 block of West 26th Street.

• A Samsung watch was reported stolen April 30 on the 5500 block of Cedar Lake Road.

• Bicycle tires were reported stolen May 1 on the 7500 block of Highway 7.

• A pressure washer was reported stolen May 1 on the 7500 block of Highway 7.

• Counterfeit money was reported May 2 on the 5200 block of Excelsior Boulevard.

• Tool theft was reported May 2 at Highway 7 and France Avenue South.

• Cell phone theft was reported May 2 on the 3100 block of Xylon Avenue South.

• Auto theft was reported May 3 on the 2500 block of Xenwood Avenue South.

• A truck was reported stolen May 4 on the 3700 block of Oregon Avenue South.

• Computer equipment was reported stolen from an automobile May 4 on the 1500 block of Park Place Boulevard.

• A watch was reported stolen May 5 on the 3500 block of Beltline Boulevard.

• A bicycle was reported stolen May 6 on the 300 block of Shelard Parkway.

Burglary

• Garage burglary was reported April 30 on the 2500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue South.

• Apartment burglary was reported May 1 on the 3600 block of Phillips Parkway.

• Garage burglary was reported May 5 on the 3700 block of Huntington Avenue South.

Vandalism

• Graffiti was reported May 5 on the 2300 block of Highway 100.

• A deck was reported damaged May 6 on the 2200 block of Nevada Avenue South.

• Graffiti was reported May 2 at Natchez Avenue South and Cedar Lake Road.

Other

• Also reported were one incident of harassing behavior, nine assaults that led to at least eight arrests, nine domestic disputes, two incidents of driving under the influence, five other incidents of vandalism, 10 hit-and-run crashes involving property damage and 16 other thefts.