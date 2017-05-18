South Lake Minnetonka Public Safety Report: May 1-7

Deephaven Police reports

Included in the Deephaven Police reports for April were these incidents: 105 citations, 86 radio calls, 57 verbal warnings and 26 written warnings. There were 42 citations for speeding, two for driving after suspension, two cases of driving while impaired and 10 medical calls.

Deephaven Police assisted the South Lake Minnetonka Police Department seven times, Minnetonka Police once and Big Lake Police Department once.

Deephaven Police was assisted once by South Lake Minnetonka Police Department.

Excelsior Fire District reports

Included in the Excelsior Fire District reports for May 1 to 7 were these incidents:

May 1 – Medical at Lakeview Avenue in Tonka Bay.

May 2 – Medical at Rutledge Road in Deephaven.

May 3 – Medical at Highway 7 in Shorewood.

May 4 – Medical at Highway 7 in Shorewood.

May 5 – Medical at Excelsior Boulevard in Excelsior.

May 5 – Medical at Wood Drive in Shorewood.

May 6 – Medical at Mill Street in Excelsior.

May 6 – Medical at Third Avenue in Excelsior.

May 7 – Medical at Minnetonka Boulevard in Deephaven.

May 7 – Medical at Summerville Road in Deephaven.

May 7 – Smoke scare at Valleywood Circle in Shorewood.

May 7 – Medical at Woodside Lane in Shorewood.

May 7 – Mutual aid to Maple Plain Fire.