South Lake Minnetonka Community Calendar: May 19-26

Friday, May 19
DANCE FITNESS
When: 8:30 a.m.
Where: Southshore Center
Info: southshore-center.org
BINGO
When: 12:30 p.m.
Where: Southshore Center
Info: southshore-center.org
GLOBAL WINE TASTING
When: 3-7 p.m.
Where: Excelsior Vintage
Info: excelsiorvintage.com
MANIFEST
When: 4 p.m.-midnight
Where: Excelsior Brewing Co.
Info: excelsiorbrew.com
THE NADAS
When: 4:30-7 p.m.
Where: Excelsior Brewing Co.
Info: excelsiorbrew.com
HIGH TROUSERS CONCERT
When: 10 p.m.-midnight
Where: Excelsior Brewing Co.
Info: excelsiorbrew.com
Saturday, May 20
BREAKFAST
AT THE LODGE
When: 8-9 a.m.
Where: Excelsior Masonic Lodge
Info: excelsior113.org
SPRING CLEAN UP AND PAPER SHREDDING EVENT
When: 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
Where: Shorewood Public Works
Info: ci.shorewood.mn.us
COLOR ME TONKA 5K
When: 8:30 a.m.
Where: Minnetonka Middle School West
Info: colormetonka5k.wixsite.com/mysite
BIRD BANDING
When: 9 a.m.-noon
Where: Lowry Nature Center, 7025 Victoria Dr., Victoria
Info: threeriversparks.org
BUILD AND BAKE BREAD OVEN
When: 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Where: Gale Woods Farm, 7210 County Rd. 110 W., Minnetrista
Info: threeriversparks.org
SATURDAY MORNINGS ON THE FARM
When: 9:30 a.m.-noon
Where: Gale Woods Farm, 7210 County Rd. 110 W., Minnetrista
Info: threeriversparks.org
EXCELSIOR HISTORY DAY
When: 9-10 a.m. Excelsior Fire District time capsule ceremony at Fire Station No. 1
-10 a.m.-3 p.m. Military drill by Minnesota 2nd Regiment
-10 a.m.-5 p.m. Rides on Steamboat Minnehaha
-10 a.m.-5 p.m. Open house at Excelsior-Lake Minnetonka Historical Society
-10:30 a.m. Children’s history program at Excelsior Library
-11 a.m.-3 p.m. History lectures at Masonic Lodge: 11 a.m. history of Masonic Lodge, 1 p.m. History of Excelsior Heritage Preservation, 2 p.m. History of Excelsior Fire District, 3 p.m. History of downtown Excelsior with Darel Leipold
-1-3 p.m. Historic home tour by Excelsior Historical Preservation Commission
-4 p.m, History of Irish immigrants at Jake O’Connors
SPRING LAWN SALE
When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Where: Cottagewood General Store
Info: cottagewoodusa.com
SHREDDING EVENT
When: 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Where: Groveland Elementary, 17310 Minnetonka Blvd., Minnetonka
Info: minnetonkaschools.org
STORYTELLER BOB GASCH
When: 10-10:45 a.m.
Where: Excelsior Library
Info: hclib.org
EXCELSIOR-LAKE MINNETONKA HISTORICAL SOCIETY MUSEUM
When: 1-4 p.m.
Where: Excelsior-Lake Minnetonka Historical Society Museum
Info: elmhs.org
‘BOATHOUSES OF LAKE MINNETONKA’ BOOK LAUNCH
When: 1-3 p.m.
Where: Excelsior Bay Books
Info: 952-240-2513
EXCELSIOR STREETCAR
When: 1-4 p.m.
Where: Downtown Excelsior
Info: trolleyride.org
MINNESOTA YOUNG BIRDERS CLUB
When: 1:30-3:30 p.m.
Where: Lowry Nature Center, 7025 Victoria Dr., Victoria
Info: threeriversparks.org
FAMILY GARDENING
When: 2-4 p.m.
Where: Gale Woods Farm, 7210 County Rd. 110 W., Minnetrista
Info: threeriversparks.org
GLOBAL WINE TASTING
When: 3-7 p.m.
Where: Excelsior Vintage
Info: excelsiorvintage.com
ALPENSTERNE CONCERT
When: 3-6 p.m.
Where: Excelsior Brewing Co.
Info: excelsiorbrew.com
THE BIG WU CONCERT
When: 7-10 p.m.
Where: Excelsior Brewing Co.
Info: excelsiorbrew.com
LAST SHOWING OF ‘THE SAVANNAH SIPPING SOCIETY’
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Old Log Theatre
Info: oldlog.com
JILL AND THE NEW GRUV CONCERT
When: 10 p.m.-Midnight
Where: Excelsior Brewing Co.
Info: excelsiorbrew.com
Sunday, May 21
BREWCRASS SUNDAYS
When: Noon-2 p.m.
Where: Excelsior Brewing Co.
Info: excelsiorbrew.com
NATURE JOURNALING
When: 12:30-2 p.m.
Where: Lowry Nature Center, 7025 Victoria Dr., Victoria
Info: threeriversparks.org
RAPTORS IN THE YARD
When: 2-4 p.m.
Where: Lowry Nature Center, 7025 Victoria Dr., Victoria
Info: threeriversparks.org
Monday, May 22
DANCE FITNESS
When: 8:30 a.m.
Where: Southshore Center
Info: southshore-center.org
QUILTING GROUP
When: 9 a.m.
Where: Southshore Center
Info: southshore-center.org
TAI-CHI
When: 10 a.m.
Where: Southshore Center
Info: southshore-center.org
MY PRESCHOOLER AND ME: PUPPET ESCAPADES
When: 10-11 a.m.
Where: Lowry Nature Center, 7025 Victoria Dr., Victoria
Info: threeriversparks.org
PRESCHOOL DROP-OFF: KITS AND CUBS
When: 1-3 p.m.
Where: Lowry Nature Center, 7025 Victoria Dr., Victoria
Info: threeriversparks.org
‘BOATHOUSES OF LAKE MINNETONKA’ BOOK LAUNCH
When: 1-3 p.m.
Where: Excelsior Brewing Co.
Info: 952-240-2513
EXCELSIOR PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING
When: 7 p.m.
Where: City Hall
Info: ci.excelsior.mn.us
SHOREWOOD CITY COUNCIL MEETING
When: 7 p.m.
Where: City Hall
Info: ci.shorewood.mn.us
Tuesday, May 23
CARD CRAFTERS
When: 9 a.m.
Where: Southshore Center
Info: southshore-center.org
WOOD CARVERS
When: 9:30 a.m.
Where: Southshore Center
Info: southshore-center.org
KNITTING GROUP
When: 10:30 a.m.
Where: Southshore Center
Info: southshore-center.org
EXCELSIOR ROTARY CLUB
When: Noon
Where: Minnetonka
Community Education Center
Info: excelsiorrotary.org
BEADING
When: 1 p.m.
Where: Southshore Center
Info: southshore-center.org
EXCELSIOR-LAKE MINNETONKA HISTORICAL SOCIETY MUSEUM
When: 2-6 p.m.
Where: Excelsior-Lake Minnetonka Historical Society Museum
Info: elmhs.org
EXCELSIOR STREETCAR
When: 2-6 p.m.
Where: Downtown Excelsior
Info: trolleyride.org
FARMERS’ MARKET
When: 2-6 p.m.
Where: Downtown Excelsior
Info: excelsior-lakeminnetonkachamber.com
EXCELSIOR FIRE DISTRICT BOARD MEETING
When: 6-7 p.m.
Where: Excelsior Fire District Station 1
Info: excelsiorfire.org
BOOK CLUB
When: 6:30-8 p.m.
Where: Excelsior Library
Info: hclib.org
LAKE MINNETONKA CONSERVATION DISTRICT MEETING
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Wayzata City Hall, 600 Rice St. E., Wayzata
Info: lmcd.org
TONKA BAY CITY COUNCIL MEETING
When: 7 p.m.
Where: City Hall
Info: cityoftonkabay.net
Wednesday, May 24
LAKE MINNETONKA EXCELSIOR
ROTARY CLUB
When: 7 a.m.
Where: Maynard’s
Info: lmerc.org
DANCE FITNESS
When: 8:30 a.m.
Where: Southshore Center
Info: southshore-center.org
QUILTING GROUP
When: 9 a.m.
Where: Southshore Center
Info: southshore-center.org
MAHJONG
When: 1 p.m.
Where: Southshore Center
Info: southshore-center.org
OPEN MIC
When: 5-10 p.m.
Where: Excelsior Brewing Co.
Info: excelsiorbrew.com
EXCELSIOR LION’S CLUB
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Jake O’Connors
Info: 952-201-1348
Thursday, May 25
BRIDGE
When: 1 p.m.
Where: Southshore Center
Info: southshore-center.org
TOASTMASTERS
When: 12-1 p.m.
Where: Congregational Church
Info: uncommonspeakers.toastmastersclubs.org
TEEN TIME
When: 4-5:30 p.m.
Where: Excelsior Library
Info: hclib.org
OPEN LATE THURSDAY
When: 6-9 p.m.
Where: Excelsior
Info: excelsior-lakeminnetonkachamber.com
VICTORS ON VINYL: BOB DYLAN”S BLOOD ON THE TRACKS
When: 6:30-9 p.m.
Where: Victor’s on Water
Info: victorsonwaterstreet.com
MINNEHAHA CREEK WATERSHED DISTRICT BOARD MEETING
When: 6:45-7:45 p.m.
Where: MCWD Offices, 15320 Minnetonka Blvd., Minnetonka
Info: minnehahacreek.org
Friday, May 26
DANCE FITNESS
When: 8:30 a.m.
Where: Southshore Center
Info: southshore-center.org
BINGO
When: 12:30 p.m.
Where: Southshore Center
Info: southshore-center.org
GLOBAL WINE TASTING
When: 3-7 p.m.
Where: Excelsior Vintage
Info: excelsiorvintage.com