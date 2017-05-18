South Lake Minnetonka Community Calendar: May 19-26

Friday, May 19

DANCE FITNESS

When: 8:30 a.m.

Where: Southshore Center

Info: southshore-center.org

BINGO

When: 12:30 p.m.

Where: Southshore Center

Info: southshore-center.org

GLOBAL WINE TASTING

When: 3-7 p.m.

Where: Excelsior Vintage

Info: excelsiorvintage.com

MANIFEST

When: 4 p.m.-midnight

Where: Excelsior Brewing Co.

Info: excelsiorbrew.com

THE NADAS

When: 4:30-7 p.m.

Where: Excelsior Brewing Co.

Info: excelsiorbrew.com

HIGH TROUSERS CONCERT

When: 10 p.m.-midnight

Where: Excelsior Brewing Co.

Info: excelsiorbrew.com

Saturday, May 20

BREAKFAST

AT THE LODGE

When: 8-9 a.m.

Where: Excelsior Masonic Lodge

Info: excelsior113.org

SPRING CLEAN UP AND PAPER SHREDDING EVENT

When: 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Where: Shorewood Public Works

Info: ci.shorewood.mn.us

COLOR ME TONKA 5K

When: 8:30 a.m.

Where: Minnetonka Middle School West

Info: colormetonka5k.wixsite.com/mysite

BIRD BANDING

When: 9 a.m.-noon

Where: Lowry Nature Center, 7025 Victoria Dr., Victoria

Info: threeriversparks.org

BUILD AND BAKE BREAD OVEN

When: 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Where: Gale Woods Farm, 7210 County Rd. 110 W., Minnetrista

Info: threeriversparks.org

SATURDAY MORNINGS ON THE FARM

When: 9:30 a.m.-noon

Where: Gale Woods Farm, 7210 County Rd. 110 W., Minnetrista

Info: threeriversparks.org

EXCELSIOR HISTORY DAY

When: 9-10 a.m. Excelsior Fire District time capsule ceremony at Fire Station No. 1

-10 a.m.-3 p.m. Military drill by Minnesota 2nd Regiment

-10 a.m.-5 p.m. Rides on Steamboat Minnehaha

-10 a.m.-5 p.m. Open house at Excelsior-Lake Minnetonka Historical Society

-10:30 a.m. Children’s history program at Excelsior Library

-11 a.m.-3 p.m. History lectures at Masonic Lodge: 11 a.m. history of Masonic Lodge, 1 p.m. History of Excelsior Heritage Preservation, 2 p.m. History of Excelsior Fire District, 3 p.m. History of downtown Excelsior with Darel Leipold

-1-3 p.m. Historic home tour by Excelsior Historical Preservation Commission

-4 p.m, History of Irish immigrants at Jake O’Connors

SPRING LAWN SALE

When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Where: Cottagewood General Store

Info: cottagewoodusa.com

SHREDDING EVENT

When: 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Where: Groveland Elementary, 17310 Minnetonka Blvd., Minnetonka

Info: minnetonkaschools.org

STORYTELLER BOB GASCH

When: 10-10:45 a.m.

Where: Excelsior Library

Info: hclib.org

EXCELSIOR-LAKE MINNETONKA HISTORICAL SOCIETY MUSEUM

When: 1-4 p.m.

Where: Excelsior-Lake Minnetonka Historical Society Museum

Info: elmhs.org

‘BOATHOUSES OF LAKE MINNETONKA’ BOOK LAUNCH

When: 1-3 p.m.

Where: Excelsior Bay Books

Info: 952-240-2513

EXCELSIOR STREETCAR

When: 1-4 p.m.

Where: Downtown Excelsior

Info: trolleyride.org

MINNESOTA YOUNG BIRDERS CLUB

When: 1:30-3:30 p.m.

Where: Lowry Nature Center, 7025 Victoria Dr., Victoria

Info: threeriversparks.org

FAMILY GARDENING

When: 2-4 p.m.

Where: Gale Woods Farm, 7210 County Rd. 110 W., Minnetrista

Info: threeriversparks.org

GLOBAL WINE TASTING

When: 3-7 p.m.

Where: Excelsior Vintage

Info: excelsiorvintage.com

ALPENSTERNE CONCERT

When: 3-6 p.m.

Where: Excelsior Brewing Co.

Info: excelsiorbrew.com

THE BIG WU CONCERT

When: 7-10 p.m.

Where: Excelsior Brewing Co.

Info: excelsiorbrew.com

LAST SHOWING OF ‘THE SAVANNAH SIPPING SOCIETY’

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Old Log Theatre

Info: oldlog.com

JILL AND THE NEW GRUV CONCERT

When: 10 p.m.-Midnight

Where: Excelsior Brewing Co.

Info: excelsiorbrew.com

Sunday, May 21

BREWCRASS SUNDAYS

When: Noon-2 p.m.

Where: Excelsior Brewing Co.

Info: excelsiorbrew.com

NATURE JOURNALING

When: 12:30-2 p.m.

Where: Lowry Nature Center, 7025 Victoria Dr., Victoria

Info: threeriversparks.org

RAPTORS IN THE YARD

When: 2-4 p.m.

Where: Lowry Nature Center, 7025 Victoria Dr., Victoria

Info: threeriversparks.org

Monday, May 22

DANCE FITNESS

When: 8:30 a.m.

Where: Southshore Center

Info: southshore-center.org

QUILTING GROUP

When: 9 a.m.

Where: Southshore Center

Info: southshore-center.org

TAI-CHI

When: 10 a.m.

Where: Southshore Center

Info: southshore-center.org

MY PRESCHOOLER AND ME: PUPPET ESCAPADES

When: 10-11 a.m.

Where: Lowry Nature Center, 7025 Victoria Dr., Victoria

Info: threeriversparks.org

PRESCHOOL DROP-OFF: KITS AND CUBS

When: 1-3 p.m.

Where: Lowry Nature Center, 7025 Victoria Dr., Victoria

Info: threeriversparks.org

‘BOATHOUSES OF LAKE MINNETONKA’ BOOK LAUNCH

When: 1-3 p.m.

Where: Excelsior Brewing Co.

Info: 952-240-2513

EXCELSIOR PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING

When: 7 p.m.

Where: City Hall

Info: ci.excelsior.mn.us

SHOREWOOD CITY COUNCIL MEETING

When: 7 p.m.

Where: City Hall

Info: ci.shorewood.mn.us

Tuesday, May 23

CARD CRAFTERS

When: 9 a.m.

Where: Southshore Center

Info: southshore-center.org

WOOD CARVERS

When: 9:30 a.m.

Where: Southshore Center

Info: southshore-center.org

KNITTING GROUP

When: 10:30 a.m.

Where: Southshore Center

Info: southshore-center.org

EXCELSIOR ROTARY CLUB

When: Noon

Where: Minnetonka

Community Education Center

Info: excelsiorrotary.org

BEADING

When: 1 p.m.

Where: Southshore Center

Info: southshore-center.org

EXCELSIOR-LAKE MINNETONKA HISTORICAL SOCIETY MUSEUM

When: 2-6 p.m.

Where: Excelsior-Lake Minnetonka Historical Society Museum

Info: elmhs.org

EXCELSIOR STREETCAR

When: 2-6 p.m.

Where: Downtown Excelsior

Info: trolleyride.org

FARMERS’ MARKET

When: 2-6 p.m.

Where: Downtown Excelsior

Info: excelsior-lakeminnetonkachamber.com

EXCELSIOR FIRE DISTRICT BOARD MEETING

When: 6-7 p.m.

Where: Excelsior Fire District Station 1

Info: excelsiorfire.org

BOOK CLUB

When: 6:30-8 p.m.

Where: Excelsior Library

Info: hclib.org

LAKE MINNETONKA CONSERVATION DISTRICT MEETING

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Wayzata City Hall, 600 Rice St. E., Wayzata

Info: lmcd.org

TONKA BAY CITY COUNCIL MEETING

When: 7 p.m.

Where: City Hall

Info: cityoftonkabay.net

Wednesday, May 24

LAKE MINNETONKA EXCELSIOR

ROTARY CLUB

When: 7 a.m.

Where: Maynard’s

Info: lmerc.org

DANCE FITNESS

When: 8:30 a.m.

Where: Southshore Center

Info: southshore-center.org

QUILTING GROUP

When: 9 a.m.

Where: Southshore Center

Info: southshore-center.org

MAHJONG

When: 1 p.m.

Where: Southshore Center

Info: southshore-center.org

OPEN MIC

When: 5-10 p.m.

Where: Excelsior Brewing Co.

Info: excelsiorbrew.com

EXCELSIOR LION’S CLUB

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Jake O’Connors

Info: 952-201-1348

Thursday, May 25

BRIDGE

When: 1 p.m.

Where: Southshore Center

Info: southshore-center.org

TOASTMASTERS

When: 12-1 p.m.

Where: Congregational Church

Info: uncommonspeakers.toastmastersclubs.org

TEEN TIME

When: 4-5:30 p.m.

Where: Excelsior Library

Info: hclib.org

OPEN LATE THURSDAY

When: 6-9 p.m.

Where: Excelsior

Info: excelsior-lakeminnetonkachamber.com

VICTORS ON VINYL: BOB DYLAN”S BLOOD ON THE TRACKS

When: 6:30-9 p.m.

Where: Victor’s on Water

Info: victorsonwaterstreet.com

MINNEHAHA CREEK WATERSHED DISTRICT BOARD MEETING

When: 6:45-7:45 p.m.

Where: MCWD Offices, 15320 Minnetonka Blvd., Minnetonka

Info: minnehahacreek.org

Friday, May 26

DANCE FITNESS

When: 8:30 a.m.

Where: Southshore Center

Info: southshore-center.org

BINGO

When: 12:30 p.m.

Where: Southshore Center

Info: southshore-center.org

GLOBAL WINE TASTING

When: 3-7 p.m.

Where: Excelsior Vintage

Info: excelsiorvintage.com