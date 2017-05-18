School Board – MINNETONKA

INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT #276

SERVICE CENTER 5621 COUNTY ROAD 101

MINNETONKA, MINNESOTA MINUTES OF MAY 4, 2017 SCHOOL BOARD MEETING

UNAPPROVED

(Legal Edition)

The School Board of Minnetonka Independent School District #276 met at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 4, 2017 in the Community Room at the District Service Center, 5621 County Road 101, Minnetonka, Minnesota. Chairperson Pam Langseth presided. Other Board members present were: Mark Ambrosen, Katie Becker, Heidi Garcia, John Holcomb, Lisa Sumner, Lisa Wagner and Superintendent Dennis Peterson, ex officio.

Chairperson Langseth called the meeting to order and asked that everyone stand and recite the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag.

The Board:

Approved the agenda (Wagner, Sumner).

Heard a report from Minnetonka High School.

Heard a report on the new Minnetonka Research program at MHS.

Heard a preview of the Celebration of Excellence event.

Adopted the 2017 Media Review (Garcia, Wagner).

Heard a presentation on Spring AAPPL and STAMP test results.

Approved, by roll call vote, three non-renewals (Wagner, Becker).

Consent Agenda items approved in one motion: Minutes of April 6, 2017 Regular Meeting and Closed Session; Study Session Summary of April 20, 2017; Payment of Bills; Recommended Personnel Items; Gifts and Donations; Electronic Fund Transfers; Approval of Contracts; Termination of MOU with the Minnetonka Foundation; Approval of Policy #546: Study-Travel Programs Preliminary Concept Form (Wagner, Garcia).

Adjourned at 8:55 p.m. (Wagner, Garcia).

/cyv/ Heidi Garcia, Clerk

The above are abbreviated minutes of the proceedings of the Minnetonka School Board. Once approved by the Board, minutes may be read in full on the District website at www.minnetonkaschools.org.

Published in the

Hopkins-Minnetonka Sun Sailor

May 18, 2017

686613