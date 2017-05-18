Royal girls finish fifth in True Team sectionals

Senior Bit Klecker of the Hopkins High girls track and field team showed strength and endurance in two grueling races May 10 at the Section 7AAA True Team Track and Field Meet. Senior Bit Klecker of the Hopkins High girls track and field team runs hard in the 1,600 against the eventual winner, Anastasia Korzenowski of Chanhassen. (Sun Sailor staff photo by John Sherman)

In the 3,200-meter run, Klecker posted a career-best time of 11:00 to finish second to Wayzata’s Jaycie Thomsen (10:51). Klecker was also second in the 1,600, running 5:05.65.

Only Lake Conference teams finished ahead of the Royals, who took fifth place in the team standings. Minnetonka was the champion with 1,058.5 points. Following the Skippers were Wayzata 1,047, Edina 948.5, Eden Prairie 827.5 and Hopkins 804. Other team totals were Waconia 748, Armstrong 625.5, Chanhassen 615.5, St. Louis Park 421 and Cooper 187.5.

In addition to Klecker, the other standout for Hopkins, ninth-grader Ktyal Price earned two high places. She won the high jump with a season best of 5 feet 2, inches and ran third in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 16.75.

Royal sprinter Zene Boney had a good day. She earned sixth place in the 100-meter dash with a personal-record time of 13.01 seconds. Boney added an 11th place in the 200-meter dash.

Taya Wiggins was one of Hopkins’ leaders in the field events, taking fourth in the high jump and eighth in the long jump.

Hopkins sophomore Lavin Douglass took 10th place at 400 meters in 1:02.24.

Senior Kendra Kreienbrink placed in both hurdles events, taking sixth in the 300s and eighth in the 100s. She had a personal record in the 100s.

Senior thrower Jayda Bagstad of the Royals was ninth in the discus and 10th in the shot put.

Hopkins put a competitive 4×100-meter relay on the track. Annika Patterson, Moselle Puni, Asha Bozicevich and Camryn Levine took fourth place in 51.76. The Royals were fourth in the 4×200 relay with Levine, Boney, Saralee Reed and Chance Douglass running 1:49.10.

Contact John Sherman at [email protected]