Ordinances – CITY OF TONKA BAY

ORDINANCE NO. 2017-05

AN ORDINANCE AMENDING CHAPTER X, ZONING ORDINANCE SECTION 1011 GENERAL DEVELOPMENT AND PERFORMANCE STANDARDS

The City Council of the City of Tonka Bay does ordain as follows:

Summary:

This ordinance will amend Chapter X, Zoning Ordinance, as follows:

1. Section 1011 General Development and Performance Standards Amend language relating to fences, off street parking, encroachments, and general language updates. Add language relating to portable storage containers, visually-impairing elements, and wind energy systems.

Effective Date:

The ordinance shall become effective upon its publication in the legal newspaper.

This published material is only a summary. The full text of the ordinance is available for review at Tonka Bay City Hall, 4901 Manitou Road, Tonka Bay MN 55331.

Gerry De La Vega, Mayor

ATTEST: Lindy Crawford

Clerk/ Administrator

First Reading: May 9, 2017

Published in the

Excelsior-Shorewood Sun Sailor

May 18, 2017

688591