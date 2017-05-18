Ordinances – CITY OF TONKA BAY

ORDINANCE NO. 2017-04
AN ORDINANCE AMENDING CHAPTER X, ZONING ORDINANCE SECTION 1002 RULES AND DEFINITIONS
The City Council of the City of Tonka Bay does ordain as follows:
Summary:
This ordinance will amend Chapter X, Zoning Ordinance, as follows:
1. Section 1002 Rules and Definitions Update definitions.
Effective Date:
The ordinance shall become effective upon its publication in the legal newspaper.
This published material is only a summary. The full text of the ordinance is available for review at Tonka Bay City Hall, 4901 Manitou Road, Tonka Bay MN 55331.
Gerry De La Vega, Mayor
ATTEST: Lindy Crawford
Clerk/ Administrator
First Reading: May 9, 2017
Published in the
Excelsior-Shorewood Sun Sailor
May 18, 2017
688590