Ordinances – CITY OF ST. LOUIS PARK

SUMMARY FOR PUBLICATION
ORDINANCE NO. 2519-17
AN ORDINANCE AMENDING THE ST. LOUIS PARK
HOME RULE CHARTER SECTIONS 4.01, 4.03, 4.04, 4.05, 4.06, and 4.07
CONCERNING MUNICIPAL ELECTIONS AND CANDIDATE FILING REQUIREMENTS
This ordinance states that the St. Louis Park Home Rule Charter Sections 4.01, 4.03, 4.04, 4.05, 4.06, and 4.07 shall be amended to eliminate the option for municipal Primary elections and to change the number of signatures required on a nominating petition.
This ordinance shall take effect 90 days after publication. Adopted by the City Council May 15, 2017
/s/ Jake Spano,
Mayor
A copy of the full text of this ordinance is available for inspection with the City Clerk.
Published in the
St. Louis Park Sun Sailor
May 18, 2017
