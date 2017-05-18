Ordinances – CITY OF ST. LOUIS PARK

SUMMARY FOR PUBLICATION

ORDINANCE NO. 2519-17

AN ORDINANCE AMENDING THE ST. LOUIS PARK

HOME RULE CHARTER SECTIONS 4.01, 4.03, 4.04, 4.05, 4.06, and 4.07

CONCERNING MUNICIPAL ELECTIONS AND CANDIDATE FILING REQUIREMENTS

This ordinance states that the St. Louis Park Home Rule Charter Sections 4.01, 4.03, 4.04, 4.05, 4.06, and 4.07 shall be amended to eliminate the option for municipal Primary elections and to change the number of signatures required on a nominating petition.

This ordinance shall take effect 90 days after publication. Adopted by the City Council May 15, 2017

