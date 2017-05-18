Notice of Sales – PUBLIC NOTICE OF AUCTION

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY

Metro Self Storage

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned self-storage units will be sold at a public sale by competitive bidding, in their entirety to the highest bidder, on June 3, 2017 to satisfy the lien of the Lessor, with Metro Storage LLC as managing agent for Lessor, for rental and other charges due from the undersigned. Metro Self Storage at 2725 Wayzata Blvd. W, Orono, MN 55356 will sell the contents of the storage units listed below at a public auction to satisfy a landlords lien (pursuant to Chapter 514.972 of the Minnesota Statutes).

The sale will take place at the website StorageStuff.Bid on 6/3/17 at 3:00 PM. The sale will be conducted under the guidance of Christopher Rosa (#2715013) on behalf of the facilitys management. Units will be available for viewing prior to the sale at StorageStuff.Bid. Contents will be sold for cash only to the highest bidder. A 10% buyers premium will be charged. All sales are final. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale or to refuse any bids. The property to be sold is described as general household items unless otherwise noted. All contents must be removed completely from the property within 48 hours or sooner.

Metro Self Storage 2725 Wayzata Blvd. W, Orono, MN 55356 will list storage units on the website www.storagestuff.bid beginning at 3:00 PM

#2116 Secure Net/Nathan Spring Desk, Tool Boxes, Compressor, Chairs, Work Benches, Water Softner, Stove, Household Items.

Published in the

Wayzata Sun Sailor

May 18, 25, 2017

684529