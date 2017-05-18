Minnetonka hires executive director of communications

Minnetonka Public Schools announced that JacQueline Getty will assume the role of Executive Director of Communications beginning Monday, May 15.

She’s replacing Janet Swiecichowski, who served in this role for 15 years before moving to the University of St. Thomas as Director of Public Relations.

“JacQueline Getty brings 21 years of professional experience to Minnetonka,” Superintendent Dennis Peterson said. “Her background in journalism, communications, and community relations will serve the district well. Our families and community rely on our commitment to clear and consistent communication to stay informed about the great work being done in Minnetonka every day—from new learning opportunities for students to the financial health of the district. We look forward to welcoming JacQui to Minnetonka.”

Getty is currently the associate vice president, University Relations, at Hamline University where she directs the university’s Strategic Communications team, which includes public relations, internal and external communications, traditional and social media relations, online and print communications, interactive and content marketing, government and neighborhood relations, and crisis communications.

Before joining Hamline, Getty spent nearly three years as public relations manager for the greater Twin Cities United Way and has nine years of experience in broadcasting—as a national and regional award-winning reporter, as well as an anchor, producer, writer and news director.

“Minnetonka Public Schools sets the bar high for innovation, for student-centered teaching and learning, and for inspiring students and employees alike to excel,” said Getty. “Those are values and beliefs that I share. I’m passionate about focusing my strengths on helping others to pursue their aspirations, to improve their lives, and to serve the common good. I look forward to joining the district’s outstanding leadership team, to helping shape the communications that tell the district’s story, and to working alongside the district’s dedicated and knowledgeable staff, faculty, parents, and community members in support of students.”

Getty holds a doctorate in education from Hamline’s School of Education, an MFA in writing from Hamline University, and a BA in journalism from the University of Minnesota.