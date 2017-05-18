Maple Grove lacrosse standout Dugan honored

Maple Grove High senior Jack Dugan was recently named boys’ lacrosse player of the week by the Jake Anderson “Give 60 for #60” Foundation.

The foundation’s award recognizes high school lacrosse players in Minnesota who are not only outstanding athletes, but display strength of character and model leadership. Dugan, an attacker for the Maple Grove lacrosse team, is currently ranked third for number of goals in Minnesota with 31. Maple Grove Coach Gig Wilson and Jack Dugan.

“Jack is a fine candidate and he is honored and humbled, which is the type of guy he is,” said Crimson coach Gig Willson. “He is quietly one of the top few guys in the state for total goals and total points at this point in the season. He works incredibly hard for it and is always the guy who goes the hardest in both practices and games. He wants to be pushed to be better.”

Dugan is a two-sport athlete — he is a starter on the football team as a wide receiver.

“He has captained our team for two years now,” Willson said. “He is one of those guys who just loves to play sports and compete. When he is not on the field himself, he is giving back to the youth and coaching the next generation. He is active with both Maple Grove’s football and lacrosse organizations running camps and clinics, and coaching youth teams.”

Dugan has committed to Jacksonville University in Jacksonville, Florida, where he will be playing Division One lacrosse.

Give 60 for #60 is a non-profit foundation created to recognize student athletes in Minnesota who live and embody the core values of sportsmanship, service to the greater community, leadership and kindness. These values are reflected in the life of Jake Anderson, who wore jersey #60 as the goalie for the Orono Spartan Men’s Lacrosse team. An outstanding leader, Anderson was a role model on the lacrosse field, the football field, and in his community. The phrase “Give 60” refers to giving 60 minutes of time to volunteer, mentor or serve each month. The Give 60 for #60 initiative is committed to offering scholarships, programs and special events designed to engage and inspire athletes to embrace these core values, both on and off the field of play. For more information, visit www.give60for60.org.