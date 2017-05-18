Arts & Entertainment Lights! Camera! Fashion! Excelsior businesses highlighted at charity runway show Published May 18, 2017 at 2:35 pm By Paige Kieffer Excelsior trends for men and women were featured at The Runway Show May 11 at Pique Travel. The charity fashion show raised funds for the Tucker Masui Memorial Holiday Fund. Masui died, losing his battle with cancer, in March. (Sun Sailor staff photo by Paige Kieffer) Left to right, J. Novachis owner Tony Novachis features his store’s fashions along with sons Miles and Dominic. (Sun Sailor staff photo by Paige Kieffer) Fashions from Water on Water. (Photo courtesy of Sue Craig, suecraig.com) Paw Boutik featured dog fashions at The Runway. (Photo courtesy of Sue Craig, suecraig.com) Gary Ezell features fashions from J. Novachis. (Photo courtesy of Sue Craig, suecraig.com) Tara Malone Mulkey features fashions from Ooh La La. (Photo courtesy of Sue Craig, suecraig.com) J. Novachis owner Tony Novachis show off men’s fachions from his store. (Photo courtesy of Sue Craig, suecraig.com) Men’s fashion from J. Novachis. (Sun Sailor staff photo by Paige Kieffer) Womens fashion styles were featured from Martins. (Sun Sailor staff photo by Paige Kieffer) Fashions from Ooh La La were featured at The Runway Show. (Sun Sailor staff photo by Paige Kieffer) Womens styles from Primp. (Sun Sailor staff photo by Paige Kieffer) Dresses from Ooh La La were featured at The Runway Show. (Sun Sailor staff photo by Paige Kieffer) Excelsior store Maison features fashionable purses. (Sun Sailor staff photo by Paige Kieffer)