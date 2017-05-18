History Calendar: May 19-25

Friday, May 19

A homegrown plot, 6-9 p.m. at Hennepin History Center, 2303 3rd Ave S, Minneapolis. In commemoration of the 100th anniversary of the United States’ entry into World War I, the center is highlighting the history of “liberty gardens,“ wartime homefront gardens that supported the war effort. Tickets $10; food, drink, and craft supplies included in cost.

Saturday, May 20

Storyteller Bob Gasch, 10 to 10:45 a.m. at Excelsior library, 337 Water St. The Excelsior Amusement Park comes to life through entertaining adventures recounted by gifted storyteller Gasch who experienced them while growing up in the Lake Minnetonka area in the 1960s. Call 612-543-5669 for information.

Sunday, May 21

Influence of the Confluence, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Coldwater Spring, 5601 Minnehaha Park Drive S, Minneapolis. Take a two-hour bicycle tour with a Fort Snelling Foundation guide, who will discuss the history of the confluence area from the indigenous people who made the area their home to the construction of the 1820 U.S. fort to the growth of the Twin Cities. This tour covers rough terrain and is not appropriate for young children. Free. www.mnhs.org.

Thursday, May 25

History Happy Hour: Victorian Photography, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Alexander Ramsey House, 265 Exchange St, St. Paul. Have a drink with friends while learning about early photography. Lacey Prpic Hedtke, photographer and arts organizer, will explore the history and evolution of 19th century photographic techniques. $25 ticket includes two drinks and snacks. Additional dates available. www.mnhs.org.