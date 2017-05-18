Facing heroin addiction in the suburbs: ‘Not just a number’

A grieving mother shares her son’s story in the hopes of saving others

By Gabby Landsverk, Sun Sailor Newspapers Adam Michaelynn, a graduate of Hopkins High School, died of a heroin overdose last July. He was one of 153 people in Hennepin County killed by opioid-related causes. His mother, Rhoda Michaelynn, now shares his story to help other families realize the danger of addiction and help prevent it. (Submitted photos)

“It’s families like ours.” That is the guiding refrain, a plea and a warning, of Rhoda Michaelynn on the deadly opioid epidemic in Minnesota.

Michaelynn, a Golden Valley resident, lost her son Adam to an overdose last July. Only 18 years old, Adam was a recent graduate of Hopkins High School.

“He was a brilliant kid, funny as hell, and never in trouble with the law,” Michaelynn said of her son.

In 2016, there were 153 opioid-related deaths in Hennepin County. Each one had a unique story, and each leaves behind a family grieving a bright future cut short.

“Whenever I talk to people about this, I want them to see a face, not a number,” Michaelynn said. “It’s families like ours that are impacted by this epidemic. No one ever thinks it could happen to them. But this is such a huge, dangerous problem. It affects all of us.”

The ages of those killed by opioid overdoses range from 16-98, according to Hennepin County Sheriff Rich Stanek, who described the number of deaths last year as “staggering.”

“It is the great nondiscriminator, it doesn’t care whether you live in the inner city or the suburbs,” Stanek said. “Every single one of these deaths is tragic and every one is preventable. Everyone has a role to play in reducing drug overdose deaths.”

For Michaelynn, this means finding the courage to share her story, and her son’s story, with the world to help fight the misconceptions of drug users as “those people,” or as the result of broken homes or bad people.

“The common factor is stigma, and that’s what we have to fight,” Michaelynn said. “It’s not bad behavior, bad families or bad parenting. Addiction crosses all borders.” Rhoda Michaelynn, whose son Adam died of a heroin overdose last July, is telling his story to raise aware that even children from good, healthy family can struggle with addiction and mental illness.

For Adam, the story started years ago with a history of depression and anxiety, Michaelynn said. A bright child, Adam was bullied at a young age, and as a sensitive, intelligent and high-achieving teen, he struggled (like many teenagers) to fit in with his peers.

“How did such a good kid get into drugs? It was anxiety, depression, that caused him to self-medicate,” Michaelynn said. “It’s not just one thing, it’s a series of things, and I think it started very young.”

Initial abuse of prescription medication eventually led to more serious substance use; warning signs which first appeared when Adam was 16 quickly spiraled out of control. After various inventions, with little success, and eventual law enforcement involvement, it was clear that something else was needed to lift Adam and his family out of the crisis.

Michaelynn said she and the rest of the family felt adrift, with no idea of what resources were available to get Adam the help he needed.

“When we were going through this, we felt very much alone,” Michaelynn said.

She said she felt she had to convince someone that Adam needed help, that she was put on the defensive to prove his situation was dire enough to warrant treatment. Under the current system, many people don’t receive the resources they need until a crisis point has already been reached, she said.

“We couldn’t find a facility in Minnesota that was suitable for him. I kept thinking, ‘this is just wrong,’” Michaelynn said. “It’s a very messed up system. It shouldn’t be easier to get a bed in a jail cell than in a mental health center.”

Adam eventually went to a treatment facility in Utah, where he was able to complete his high school education and, by all indications, seemed to be doing well despite his struggles with mental health.

But the transition from treatment programs into the larger world was not easy.

On July 14, 2016, at 7 p.m., Adam called his family to say good night. He had just started college. “I love you guys. See you tomorrow,” were to be his last words.

Sometime during the night, Adam died of an overdose, the heroin he used laced with a deadly dose of fentanyl, a powerful opioid that can be 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine.

“He didn’t want to end his life, he only wanted to end his pain,” Michaelynn said. “He was happier than he had been in a long time.”

The increasing number of overdoses across the Twin Cities metro, and around the country, has been attributed in part to the prevalence of fentanyl and its even more concentrated analog carfentynal, originally developed as an elephant tranquilizer.

“In the end, the tainted drugs that took his life, he got them from someone he met at treatment,” Michaelynn said.

She doesn’t blame that person, necessarily, or the program. If Adam hadn’t gotten the drugs there, he would have found another way.

“Nobody is immune from it. If you have a kid who isn’t using drugs, odds are that they know someone who does, even know someone who has overdosed,” she said.

The problem is addressing the growing addiction before it starts, Michaelynn added, with more awareness and above all, better resources for people like her son who are battling serious mental illness. The first step, she said, is admitting there’s a problem at all.

“It’s easier to protect ourselves from things we don’t understand if we think it only happens to other people,” she said. “Blame protects people from the fear that it could happen to them.”

Misconceptions about opioid use continue to prevail, she said, helping to obfuscate the problem in the suburbs.

“Thirty years ago, heroin was a back-alley drug,” Michaelynn said. “Now it’s one of the cheapest, most-available drugs out there.”

Often, she said, the problem starts in the family’s own home, in the medicine cabinet, with a seemingly-innocuous pain medication prescription. From there, an addiction can escalate.

“As parents, we try to protect our kids as much as we can. Mine always knew to wear a helmet when they were biking,” Michaelynn said. “But families that would never have a gun in their house don’t lock up their meds.”

Stanek’s office, for its part, is working on a three-pronged strategy of enforcement, prevention and intervention through the #NOverdose campaign.

“Reducing the number of opioid-related deaths is the number one strategic goal within the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Department in 2017,” Stanek said. “It is a comprehensive, complex, multi-faceted effort to reverse the trend of the rising the number of overdose deaths.”

In addition to law enforcement, schools and other community groups are stepping up, through programs such as the Hopkins OneVoice Coalition.

According to coordinator Holly Magdanz, the coalition formed in the 1990s in response to concerns of substance use, shown through the results of the Minnesota student survey.

“Our mission is to unite and empower the Hopkins community to promote health development and reduce substance use,” she said.

The student survey is the biggest source of data to keep the coalition in tune with current trends.

“It’s a really important source of information about things that are happening in our district and across the state in students lives,” Magdanz said. “That’s our best sense of what’s happening in school-age population.”

According to the survey, a majority of drug use is on the decline; that’s good news for the schools.

“The overwhelming majority of kids are not using any substances,” Magdanz said. “What we still know is that alcohol and marijuana are the most common drugs use, with reports of prescription drug use as well. What we know from the survey is that heroin use is virtually non-existent. That’s not to say that it’s not happening, but it’s a very, very small number of students.”

However, the impact of current trends in opioid use is still relatively new, prompting increased efforts for prevention, she added.

“Working with schools, communities and parents is one of the key things we can do,” Magdanz said. “Parent disapproval is a very strong deterrent factor – that’s information that we like to get out there. One thing parents can do for their kids is talk to them about this, and that’s a strong protective factor.”

Magdanz said as many as one in five students self-report as struggling with mental health issues, and this population can be most at risk for substance abuse. Resources and support can make a huge difference, she said.

“Unfortunately when we’re dealing with substance abuse or mental health, there’s still a lot of stigma. There’s a misperception that it’s bad choices people are making, that they can get better on their own,” Magdanz said. “We don’t treat the brain the way we treat the body. If someone has a broken leg, you go to get that treated. I think that when someone has depression, anxiety or substance abuse, we’re in the habit of thinking we can fix that on our own. It’s hard in our society to get help and to realize those conditions are treatable.”

She added that even youth from healthy, supportive families who are successful can be susceptible to drug use and its consequences.

“Teen substance use is not the product of bad parenting. There are a lot of factors and it’s a very complicated issue. This is something everyone should be thinking about and talking about. No family is exempt from the potential for addiction,” Magdanz said. “If a family hasn’t personally experienced addiction or mental health, they may not be as aware of it and we really want to get that information out there before it happens. Parents should know there are a lot of resources out there. A school guidance counselor is a great way to start, and there’s a lot of help available in the community.”

Michaelynn added that organizations like the OneVoice Coalition are a huge part of the solution to the current problem.

“I do think Hopkins is really taking a leadership role in facing up to how prevalent this is,” Michaelynn said.

However, the issue extends far beyond the suburbs.

“The issues are not unique to any specific community. The challenges and trends we’re seeing are also seen across the county and the state,” Magdanz added. Adam Michaelynn, right, a graduate of Hopkins High School, died of a heroin overdose last July. He was one of 153 people in Hennepin County killed by opioid-related causes. His mother, Rhoda Michaelynn now shares his story to help other families realize the danger of addiction and help prevent it.

This is why Michaelynn continues to carry her message, and the burden of the tragic story it tells, to as many people who will listen, in the hopes of reaching a family in need before its too late.

“Adam was part of a loving, healthy, all-American family. He was an honors student, destined for great things. He would never have wanted to be a poster child for this. I want him to be remembered as a smart, loving and capable kid.” Michaelynn said. “But if his story can help just one family like ours, that’s a way to honor his memory. It can happen to anyone.”

