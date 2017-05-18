Crimson golf girls continue winning ways

The Maple Grove girls’ golf team is getting stronger as the season winds down. Two wins last week put the Crimson in second place in the west division of the conference.

The Maple Grove girls’ golf team is playing at a high level as the season progresses toward the end. (Photo courtesy of Maple Grove girls’ golf team)

Steady play by Sydni Schulti 42, Jenn Galloway 44, Jenna Holmgren 48, and Lauren Contreras 49, propelled the Crimson to a decisive win over Totino Grace at Columbia Golf Course. Contributing to individual wins over their opponents were eighth graders Sydney Friederich and Jordyn Lamker.

The wide open fairways and large greens of Victory Links Golf Course was the site of the match against Irondale and the Crimson concluded their week of competition with a win. Leading the Crimson were team and match medalists Schulte and Holmgren (45). Following close behind in the scoring were Contreras 47 and Lamker 49. Filling the team scoring were Friederich and Anna Ampe.

The Crimson now set their sights on the upcoming conference and section meets.