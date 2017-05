Wayzata events calendar: May 18-28

By Jason Jenkins

Thursday, May 18

SPECIAL EDUCATION WORK PROGRAM BANQUET

Where: Wayzata High School

When: 8:20-10 a.m.

Info: wayzata.k12.mn.us

WAYZATA FARMERS MARKET

Where: The Promenade of Wayzata, 301 Promenade Ave.

When: 1:30-5:30 p.m.

Info: wayzatafarmersmarket.com

WAYZATA HIGH SCHOOL EMPTY BOWLS

Where: Wayzata High School

When: 5-7 p.m.

Info: wayzata.k12.mn.us

MOMENT IN TIME (CHOIRS)

Where: Wayzata High School

When: 7:30 p.m.

Info: wayzata.k12.mn.us

LIVE MUSIC: SHANE MARTIN

Where: Wayzata Bar and Grill

When: 8-11 p.m.

Info: wayzatabarandgrill.com

Friday, May 19

CHARITY 5K FUN RUN/WALK

Where: Wayzata East Middle School

When: 4 p.m.

Info: wayzata.k12.mn.us

MINNETONKA CENTER FOR THE ARTS SPRING FUNDRAISER

Where: Minnetonka Center for the Arts, 2240 North Shore Drive, Wayzata

When: Celebration begins at 6:30 p.m., program at 8 p.m.

Info, to purchase tickets: minnetonkaarts.org

MOMENT IN TIME (CHOIRS)

Where: Wayzata High School

When: 7:30 p.m.

Info: wayzata.k12.mn.us

LIVE MUSIC: JACUZZI PUMA

Where: Wayzata Brew Works

When: 7-11 p.m.

Info: wayzatabrewworks.com

LIVE MUSIC: ST. PAUL CHAMBER ORCHESTRA

Where: Wayzata Community Church

When: 8 p.m.

Info: wayzatacommunitychurch.org

Tickets: thespco.org

Saturday, May 20

STEM SATURDAYS

Where: Wayzata Library

When: 2-3 p.m.

Info: hclib.org/wayzata

LIVE MUSIC: THE SAM KUUSISTO BAND

Where: Wayzata Brew Works

When: 7-11 p.m.

Info: wayzatabrewworks.com

WAYZATA’S DIG IT DAY

Where: Wayzata gardens

When: 8:15-11 a.m.

Info: wayzata.org

Monday, May 22

WAYZATA SCHOOL BOARD WORK SESSION

Where: Wayzata Public Schools District Office

When: 4-6 p.m.

Info: wayzata.k12.mn.us

WAYZATA’S SECOND CALL FIRE DEPARTMENT ANNUAL MEETING

Where: Wayzata Fire Station

When: 6:30 p.m.

Info: wayzata.org

Tuesday, May 23

LEARN TOGETHER: YOGA AND STORIES

Where: Wayzata Library

When: 10:30-11:15 a.m.

Info, to register: hclib.org/wayzata

CHINESE BRUSH PAINTING

Where: Wayzata Library

When: 1-3 p.m.

Info, to register: hclib.org/wayzata

Wednesday, May 24

INTERFAITH OUTREACH’S CARING FOR KIDS BREAKFAST

Where: Wayzata Country Club, 200 Wayzata Blvd. W.

When: 7:15-8:30 a.m.

Info: iocp.org

To register: iocp.ejoinme.org/CaringforKids

WAYZATA ROTARY CLUB MEETING

Where: Wayzata Country Club

When: 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m.

Info: wayzatarotary.org

CRAFTERNOON: BRING YOUR OWN CRAFT

Where: Wayzata Library

When: 2-4 p.m.

Info: hclib.org/wayzata

Thursday, May 25

“LEADING TRANSFORMATIONAL CHANGE,” A SPEAKER LUNCHEON FEATURING MINNEAPOLIS POLICE CHIEF JANEE HARTEAU

Where: Wayzata Country Club

When: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

Info, to register: wayzatachamber.com

BOOK CLUB

Where: Wayzata Library

When: 1-2:30 p.m.

Info, to register: hclib.org/wayzata

WAYZATA FARMERS MARKET

Where: The Promenade of Wayzata, 301 Promenade Ave.

When: 1:30-5:30 p.m.

Info: wayzatafarmersmarket.com

WAYZATA HIGH SCHOOL ORCHESTRA CONCERT

Where: Wayzata High School

When: 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Info: wayzata.k12.mn.us

LIVE MUSIC: MARK STARY AND BRIAN JOHNSON

Where: Wayzata Bar and Grill

When: 8-11 p.m.

Info: wayzatabarandgrill.com

Friday, May 26

NHS BLOOD DRIVE

Where: Wayzata High School

When: 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Info: wayzata.k12.mn.us

DRAMA SENIOR SPOTLIGHT

Where: Wayzata High School

When: 7-9 p.m.

Info: wayzata.k12.mn.us

LIVE MUSIC: MISSISSIPPI DRIFTWOOD

Where: Wayzata Brew Works

When: 7-11 p.m.

Info: wayzatabrewworks.com

Saturday, May 27

HEART OF A BORDER COLLIE MEET AND GREET

Where: Wayzata Chuck and Don’s Pet Food and Supplies

When: Noon-2 p.m.

Info: chuckanddons.com/wayzata

STEM SATURDAYS

Where: Wayzata Library

When: 2-3 p.m.

Info, to register: hclib.org/wayzata

LIVE MUSIC: ECHO

Where: Wayzata Brew Works

When: 7-11 p.m.

Info: wayzatabrewworks.com

Sunday, May 28

BASSET BUDDIES RESCUE

Where: Wayzata Chuck and Don’s Pet Food and Supplies

When: Noon-3 p.m.

Info: chuckanddons.com/wayzata